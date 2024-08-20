Vikings Stars Make Bold Statement on Brian Flores, Tua Controversy

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores approached the press podium on Tuesday, August 20, with defensive starters Josh Metellus and Harrison Phillips behind, arms crossed.

Flores shrugged them off with a laugh before addressing Tua Tagovailoa‘s criticism of his coaching style as head coach of the Miami Dolphins that made headlines on Monday.

Metellus’s message before walking off: “Just wanted to let y’all know we’re behind him.”

“You a real one, Flo,” Metellus chimed in off-camera before Flores addressed the matter in an August 21 news conference.

Flores is under scrutiny after Tagovailoa described him as a “terrible person” for his treatment of the Dolphins quarterback during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

“If you woke up every morning and I told you, you suck at what you did, that you don’t belong doing what you do, that you shouldn’t be here, that this guy should be there, that you haven’t earned this right,” Tagovailoa said on an August 19 episode of “The Dan Le Batard Show.” “And then you have somebody else come in and tell you, ‘Dude, you are the best fit for this.’ … How would it make you feel, listening to one or the other?”

Addressing Tagovailoa's criticism, Flores admitted that the Dolphins quarterback's words stung but he accepted them.

“Look, I’m human,” Flores said, per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “So that hit me in a way that wasn’t … positive for me. But at the same time, I’ve got to use that and say, ‘Hey, how can I grow from that? How can I be better?’ And that’s really where I’m at from that standpoint. Do I feel like that’s me? No. But how can I grow from that situation and create a world where that’s not the case that anyone says that about Brian Flores?”

Flores’ voice was rattled at times, as he acknowledged that his coaching style may have rubbed some Dolphins players the wrong way. He added that he’s evolved as a coach since he was dismissed in 2022.

“I think part of coaching is correcting,” Flores said. “I’m always going to correct. I’m always going to have a high standard. And I think, look, I’ve done a lot of reflecting on the situation, reflecting on the situation and communication. I think there’s things that I could do better for sure, and I’ve grown in that way, and I’ve tried to apply the things that I could do better and the things that I’ve learned over the last two, three years.

“But I would say over the long haul, I’ve had a lot of great relationships over my 21-year career here in the league. Players, coaches, personnel, equipment, people in the kitchen. I mean really across the board, I’ve had a lot of great relationships. I’m going to continue to do that, but I’m also always looking to get better and involved.”

Brian Flores’ Hope to Reunite With Tua Doesn’t Take Precedent Over His Role With Vikings

Flores said he has not had contact with Tagovailoa recently and said that he’s focused on preparing his players for the season. However, he would welcome a chance to reconvene with the Dolphins quarterback.

“Maybe if that time arises or is available, I’m certainly open to that,” Flores said. “But I got a lot of other things going on too, as he does. And again, I’m just really focused on the guys here and the work that we’re putting in here.

“I’m genuinely, genuinely happy for the success that Tua has had,” Flores added, “and I really wish him nothing but the best.”