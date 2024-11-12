Brian Flores Sends NFL Clear Message on His Future With Vikings

After taking over the NFL’s worst defense from the 2022 season, Brian Flores has built the Minnesota Vikings defense into a top-5 unit — an accolade that should put him at the epicenter of the 2025 head coach search.

Appearing on “The Adam Schefter Podcast,” the former Miami Dolphins head coach said that he would move on from Minnesota if the right opportunity presents itself — a nod that he is open for interviews this upcoming hiring cycle.

“It would have to be the right opportunity, but, yes, I would love to be a head coach again,” Flores said, adding that his family loves Minnesota and there might be some “resistance” to make another move.

The Vikings have allowed the third-fewest points (17.4 per game) in the league and posted the most takeaways (20) and pressures (110) through 10 weeks this season,

Flores’ defense was behind a 12-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, forcing three turnovers and holding Jacksonville to just one touchdown and 143 yards of total offense.

Despite Flores garnering buzz for a head coach position last season, he did not receive a single interview request amid speculation that his ongoing lawsuit with the NFL may hamper his chances.

Regardless, Flores seems happy with his situation in Minnesota currently.

“Minnesota has welcomed me with open arms. Me and my family, they’ve shown us a lot of love, and I’m showing Minnesota a lot of love back. And really that’s talking about the state and the people here, but obviously this building as well,” Flores told ESPN’s Kevin Seifert in October.

Brian Flores’ Head Coach Candidacy Clouded by Tua, NFL Controversy

Flores’ comfort with Minnesota means finding the right fit for his family and him will be central to his next move in the NFL.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) broke down the league’s upcoming head coach candidates. Flores made the list, but there are several caveats to his candidacy.

“Flores’ 24-25 record in three years coaching the Dolphins, not to mention some public outcry of Tagovailoa, will definitely lead to some skepticism,” PFF’s Bradley Locker wrote. “At the same time, he’s still one of the best defensive minds in the NFL, helping propel the Patriots and now Vikings to sustained success on that side of the ball.”

“The Vikings rank third in EPA per play and seventh in passer rating allowed this year, plus seventh in EPA per play since the start of last season,” Locker added. “Minnesota entered the year with question marks about the talent across all three levels of its defense, but that hasn’t fazed Flores. Jonathan Greenard (48 pressures) has enjoyed the best season of his career in purple, easily replacing Danielle Hunter. Blake Cashman (75.6 PFF overall grade) has fit in seamlessly after arriving from Houston. Josh Metellus (90.4-plus PFF tackling grade) has helped bolster a secondary without a true lockdown cover man.”

Flores Driving 2024 Vikings’ Identity

As Sam Darnold’s turbulence under center has made the Vikings’ past two wins closer than expected, Flores has steadied the ship for Minnesota.

This year’s Vikings team is reminiscent of the 2017 team whose trip to the NFC title game was fueled by a dominant defense and journeyman quarterback in Case Keenum.

It’s safe to say the Vikings are a team capable of making it to the Super Bowl. Despite Darnold turning the ball over six times in the past two weeks, Minnesota came away with single-score victories.

And Flores deserves all the credit for righting the ship.