Vikings Coach’s Future in Question After HC Interview Request: Report

After not receiving a single interview request last year, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores will be a candidate for the 2025 head coach hiring cycle.

The New York Jets became the first team to extend an interview request to the Vikings defensive coordinator, who has not interviewed for landing with the Vikings in 2023.

“The Jets have put in a request to interview Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores for their head-coaching opening, per source,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported on January 6.

New York has cast a wide net in their search for a new head coach after firing Robert Saleh midseason. The Jets have requested at least a dozen interviews so far, per multiple sources.

Had the Vikings beat the Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 6, to close to the regular season, Flores could virtually interview for any requested jobs during the bye week.

However, Minnesota must prepare for a wild-card round matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, pushing Flores’ availability for an interview back.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said that Flores is considered one of three “top HC candidates in the upcoming hiring cycle across league circles.”

The earliest Flores can take a first interview virtually will be January 19.

Brian Flores Breaks Silence on Desire to Be a Head Coach Again

Flores, 43, began his NFL coaching career with the New England Patriots in 2004 as a scouting assistant. He climbed the ranks of Bill Belichick‘s staff over the years as a scout and an assistant coach.

Flores was promoted to play-calling late in the 2018 season and skyrocketed his stock in the NFL coaching ranks. He orchestrated a shut-down performance of the league’s No. 2-ranked offense in the Los Angeles Rams under offensive guru Sean McVay, holding the Rams to a field goal in a 13-3 Super Bowl victory. Flores landed a job as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins the following year.

“There’s no other way to say it, but I got out-coached,” McVay said after the Super Bowl, per the Miami Herald.

Flores transformed the Dolphins defense overnight. After ranking 32nd in points allowed in 2019, Miami was the sixth-ranked scoring defense in Flores’ second year. He lasted just three seasons with the Dolphins and was fired following a 9-8 season. Flores has alleged that the Dolphins bribed him to throw games, leading to a lawsuit that is considered a factor in his head coach candidacy.

Flores spent the 2022 season as an assistant linebackers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers before working his magic in Minnesota. The 28th-ranked scoring defense from the 2022 season, the Vikings allowed the fifth-fewest points to close the 2024 season.

Appearing on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” in November, Flores admitted that he would move on from Minnesota if the right opportunity presented itself.

“It would have to be the right opportunity, but, yes, I would love to be a head coach again,” Flores said, adding that his family loves Minnesota and there might be some “resistance” to make another move.

Vikings Will Have a Hard Time Keeping Coaching Staff Intact

After being picked to finish last in the NFC North to begin the season, the Vikings coaching staff will be well-respected and sought-after this hiring cycle following a 14-win regular season.

Flores is the top candidate given his previous head coach experience, but Kevin O’Connell‘s offensive staff is brimming with budding talents.

Quarterbacks coach Josh McCown is considered a rising star in the NFL along with 28-year-old wunderkind Grant Udinski.

Wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell is considered a potential offensive coordinator candidate in the future.

Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips is sure to garner some interest for a lateral move but promotion to play-caller as well.