Vikings’ DC Brian Flores Gets Major Update on NFL Lawsuit

The Minnesota Vikings have made some notable changes this offseason, but they have also managed to keep some key faces in town. Among that group is defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who will remain with the Vikings for at least one more year after he failed to land a head coach job.

Flores’ quest to earn a second shot at being a head coach in the NFL has been filled with twists and turns, and he’s even filed a lawsuit against the league alleging he has been discriminated against in his quest to land a head coaching gig. On Tuesday, Flores’ lawsuit against the league received a major update that will surely catch the attention of fans.

Brian Flores’ Lawsuit Set to Proceed to Trial

After spending a decade working as an assistant coach for the New England Patriots, Flores earned a shot at being a head coach with the Miami Dolphins. Flores spent three seasons with the team from 2019 to 2021 before he was fired in a surprising move. Flores latched on with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2022 campaign before finding his way to the Vikings in 2023, where he has worked as the team’s defensive coordinator for the past three years.

Along the way, Flores has had several opportunities to earn a new head coaching gig, but he has come up short each time. In 2022, Flores filed a discrimination lawsuit against the league, alleging that discriminatory practices prevented him from holding onto his job with the Dolphins and have made his quest to land a new head coaching gig nearly impossible.

The league has consistently argued that Flores should go through their arbitration process rather than the legal system, but each time, the court system has ruled in Flores’ favor. That continued on Tuesday, as the Supreme Court opted not to step in and intervene in this matter, which will allow Flores’ lawsuit to officially go to trial.

“The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to intervene in a discrimination lawsuit led by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores against the NFL, allowing the case to proceed toward trial,” ESPN reported. “The justices rebuffed an appeal from the league, which wanted the case handled through its arbitration process rather than open court in New York. Justice Brett Kavanaugh dissented from the decision not to hear the case.”

Brian Flores Gets Big Win in Lawsuit vs. NFL

At the very least, Flores appears set to have an opportunity to prove his claims in court, which is what the NFL has worked hard on preventing from happening. While an official timeline for the next steps has not been revealed, it’s clear that this is a situation that is going to be worth keeping tabs on over the next few weeks.

In the meantime, Flores will continue preparing for the 2026 campaign. He has remained one of the sharpest defensive minds in the league, and with him at the helm, Minnesota figures to be set to feature one of the best defenses in the NFL. And yet, with this ruling, Flores’ lawsuit will continue to hang over him throughout the upcoming season.