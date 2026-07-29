Brian Flores Addresses the Unique Plan for Newest Viking Jamal Adams

The Minnesota Vikings added former All-Pro defender Jamal Adams on Tuesday, and are hoping to revitalize the career of the oft-injured 30-year old.

While Adams has played mostly safety throughout his career, he slotted in at linebacker last year with the Las Vegas Raiders. How exactly the Vikings plan to use him is a bit of a mystery, but defensive coordinator Brian Flores provided some clues on Wednesday as to how Adams might be deployed.

“Excited about the acquisition,” said Flores. “A lot of competition at backer, safety. Obviously he’s played a lot of different roles, so what’s it gonna be? We’ll see what that looks like.”

Flores went on to compare Adams to safety Joshua Metellus, who has played close to every position on the field for the Vikings.

“I tell guys all the time, ‘Your role with this group is whatever you make it’. The more you can do and be productive with–I think Metellus is a good example of that. He’s got a lot of catching up to do as far as playbook and getting comfortable. But 36 hours in, it’s been good,” Flores said about Adams.

How Will Jamal Adams Fit in with the Vikings?

Adams already has some familiarity with Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley from their time together with the Seattle Seahawks, and will now get to work on learning Flores’ system. Although Flores didn’t point to a specific role he had in mind for Adams, it’s clear that he would have no issues finding ways to utilize the ultra-aggressive hybrid defender.

“He lives and breathes the game. There’s a joy and love for the game that’s infectious,” said Flores.

For now, Adams will first have to fight just to make the 53-man roster. After getting a veteran’s minimal deal with no guaranteed money, Minnesota will have no issues moving on from Adams if things don’t work out. Still, with his past experience and versatility, it’s easy to see why the Vikings are excited to see what Adams still has left in the tank.

The Vikings Quarterback Battle is Heating Up

While Adams’ spot on the roster continues to take shape, head coach Kevin O’Connell addressed how the quarterback battle will be handled heading into training camp.

“Both Kyler and JJ will take reps with the first team,” said O’Connell. “They will also take reps with the second group, and I think that gives different layers to the evaluation. We want an elevator at the quarterback position. In many ways doing that in this system is kinda a do your job mentality.”

Both Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy will showcase their skills during camp in an effort to secure the starting role. And while finding a winner sooner rather than later would benefit both the player and the team, O’Connell stopped short of announcing a deadline.

“There’s an ideal date,” said O’Connell about ending the competition. “There’s a date in mind subject to what we think is best. If we think we can make the decision before that date, we will.”