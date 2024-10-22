Flores’ 4-Word Warning Backfires in Vikings’ Loss to Lions, Goff

Entering a matchup against the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense through six weeks, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores sent a warning that he would not back down from his game plan.

“Fight fire with fire,” he replied. “That’s just me.”

That plan backfired.

Sending a blitz on a season-high 58.6% of dropbacks, the Vikings did not rattle Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who finished the game completing 22-of-25 pass attempts (88% completion rate) for 280 yards, 2 touchdowns and a 140.0 passer rating in a 31-29 win on October 20.

Goff did his best work against the blitz, exploiting the soft spots in the Vikings’ zone coverage.

“Brian Flores’ commitment to blitzing didn’t pay off against the Lions,” Pro Football Focus’ Thomas Valentine wrote on October 22. “Jared Goff was blitzed on 17 dropbacks and completed 15-of-16 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown while averaging 10.3 yards per attempt. The Lions quarterback earned an 83.9 overall grade against the blitz and remains on a heater.”

Lions, Jared Goff Have Become Vikings, Flores’ Cryptonite

Flores was a menace to every opposing quarterback through Minnesota’s first five games and has been one of the hardest defensive minds to solve.

However, there’s a trend with the Lions and Goff getting the better of him.

In three games against Flores’ Vikings, Goff has completed 75-of-97 pass attempts (77.3%) for 857 yards and 5 touchdowns. Detroit has averaged 30.3 points per game in those matchups, while the Vikings have allowed just 18.9 points per game against the rest of their competition.

The Vikings sacked Goff four times, but the pressure didn’t shake the veteran quarterback. His trust in his offensive line allowed him to see his progressions through.

Meanwhile, Minnesota’s defense was exposed for its shortcomings in the secondary. The Vikings have played primarily zone coverage due to the physical limitations of a veteran cornerback core.

The Vikings’ pass rush, which has created the most pressures (89) so far this season, has compensated for the soft coverage.

But until Minnesota has the talent to play more man and press coverage, there will be areas underneath that are ripe for the taking if the quarterback can identify them.

Goff did that in Week 7.

Vikings Poised to Improve CB Position

With all three starters playing on expiring contracts, the Vikings will need to shop for several new quarterbacks next offseason and could jumpstart that process at the NFL’s November 5 trade deadline.

The Vikings have relied solely on Byron Murphy Jr., Shaq Griffin and Stephon Gilmore this season, but the depth beyond the veteran trio is bare.

Akayleb Evans has struggled and doesn’t appear to be trusted, playing just three snaps this season.

The Vikings can expect to have Mekhi Blackmon back next season after he tore his ACL in training camp. Undrafted rookie Dwight McGlothern has the frame and athleticism to be a man coverage corner, but until he gets playing time he’s no more than a developmental prospect.

But there’s little optimism beyond those two, which could lead to the Vikings being buyers.

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn could be a target at the trade deadline along with Cleveland Browns cover man Greg Newsome. Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowler Charvarius Ward headlines a deep 2025 free-agent group.

The Vikings could also address the position in the draft, but they only have their first-rounder and a pair of fifth-round picks.