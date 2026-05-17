Vikings Longtime $92 Million Starter Put on Notice Ahead of 2026

Offensive tackle Brian O’Neill has been a mainstay for the Minnesota Vikings lineup practically since he arrived in 2018. But that could be ending relatively soon.

That’s what Vikings Territory’s Adam New suggested Friday when he included O’Neill on a list of six Vikings “who may be playing their final” season in Minnesota.

O’Neill was No. 1 on the list.

“I don’t expect O’Neill’s play to drop off a cliff suddenly, but he will be 32 next September, and recent activity shows the Vikings have been parting ways with expensive veterans and getting younger on the roster,” wrote New.

“With that in mind, do the Vikings offer O’Neill another big, multi-year contract? An extension to help solve the team’s salary cap problems was an option early in the offseason, but that wasn’t taken.

“O’Neill could still get one before this season starts, or they could wait and see how his ninth season with the team pans out.”

The Vikings waiting on an O’Neill extension is likely the smartest move. What that would mean, though, is the offensive tackle potentially being out in Minnesota before 2027.

This fall, O’Neill is entering the final year of his 5-year, $92.5 million contract. He will be a free agent next March.