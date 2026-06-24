Brian O’Neill’s Future with the Vikings Faces One Major Roadblock

Besides making a decision at quarterback, the Minnesota Vikings still have one large order of business to take care of this offseason.

Right tackle Brian O’Neill is entering the final year of his deal and is seeking a new contract extension. As a leader and player, O’Neill raises the bar for Minnesota in multiple ways, and the Vikings appear open to negotiation. Still, O’Neill will turn 31 this fall, and Minnesota may be hesitant to offer him a long-term deal.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert provided some insight into how Minnesota and their star tackle have been working through a difficult process.

“O’Neill remains the type of player that all good teams build around. He is a two-time Pro Bowler and a reliable presence on an offensive line that has had its share of upheaval during his tenure; he has never played fewer than 14 games in a season,” wrote Seifert.

“Coach Kevin O’Connell has repeatedly referenced his reliance on O’Neill as a leader, and there is near-universal agreement within the organization that it should pursue a contract extension. The terms and duration merit debate, as the Vikings signed an intriguing tackle in restricted free agency (Ryan Van Demark) and also used a third-round pick on Northwestern tackle Caleb Tiernan.”

The Vikings Have a Few Concerns to Work Through in a Brian O’Neill Extension

It appears that Minnesota would like to have O’Neill return, but maybe not for the length that he desires. Minnesota invested a Day 2 pick in Northwestern’s Caleb Tiernan in a possible succession plan as O’Neill ages, and his development could be a factor in how the negotiations proceed.

O’Neill was not participating in the Vikings OTA’s as Seifert had reported earlier this offseason, but took part in at least some of minicamp as he awaits his new deal. New general manager Nolan Teasley will have the opportunity to make his first big move with the Vikings by locking in O’Neill, but there does look to be some things to work through before that happens.

The Harrison Smith Decision Isn’t Nearing a Resolution Anytime Soon

While fans wait for some clarity on O’Neill’s situation, they may be waiting even longer for an answer from safety Harrison Smith. Smith, who has been contemplating retirement and has yet to make a decision either way, may not make the call for some time.

Alec Lewis said on The Alec Lewis Show that he doesn’t expect a resolution any time soon.

“Now it’s just kind of a waiting game,” said Lewis. “I don’t expect an answer next week. I don’t expect an answer even in July. I think this thing could play out into training camp and potentially even the early part of the season for Harrison Smith to evaluate where his body is, where his mind is in terms of how much he really wants to give this thing another go.”

The Vikings selected Miami safety Jakobe Thomas in April’s draft, but would certainly welcome back Smith with open arms if he did decide to return for a final season. Fans may have to wait until at least preseason to get an answer, however.