Browns Get Major Cameron Jordan Take Amid Vikings Speculation

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to be a playoff contender in the upcoming 2026 NFL season. Although the focus is on the QB battle, another side story for Minnesota as the new campaign approaches is how the defense will replace Jonathan Greenard’s production.

During the offseason, the Vikings traded Greenard to the Philadelphia Eagles. Moreover, that move signals that the team is ready to see if Dallas Turner can be the guy to replace Greenard.

However, if Turner can’t do it alone, the Vikings recently received a take involving free agent Cameron Jordan, who could be an insurance signing for Minnesota if their pass rusher has any trouble replacing Greenard.

Still, Minnesota isn’t the only one who could use the veteran pass rusher. In a June 4 article, FanSided’s Wynston Wilcox believes that the Cleveland Browns make sense for the veteran free agent.

“OK, hear me out on this one,” Wilcox wrote. “The Browns were wise to get a really good contingency plan in Jared Verse as part of the deal to trade Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams.

“That said, Verse isn’t going to replace 23 sacks in one season. Adding Cameron Jordan, a veteran pass rusher coming off a 10.5-sack season isn’t a bad idea.”

Cameron Jordan Could Help Out Vikings’ Dallas Turner

Last season with the New Orleans Saints, Jordan played 589 total snaps, earning a 76.0 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, the veteran generated 36 total pressures, 10 sacks, 21 hurries, one forced fumble, and five QB hits. Meanwhile, against the run, Jordan recorded 31 solo tackles.

Moreover, the Vikings’ new general manager, Nolan Teasley, comes from the Seattle Seahawks, where the team leaned on pass-rushing depth to fuel its Super Bowl run. Because of that, Teasley might want to follow that blueprint in Minnesota.

Seattle also leaned on veteran DeMarcus Lawrence to get to the QB last season. As a result, could Teasley decide to beef up the pass rush with another veteran so as not to put a lot on Turner’s and others’ plates?

Last season with the Vikings, Turner finished with an overall defensive grade of 65.5 from PFF while playing 702 total snaps on defense.

Furthermore, he produced 42 total pressures, including nine sacks, 27 hurries, six quarterback hits, and four forced fumbles. Meanwhile, against the run, he logged 35 solo tackles.

Cameron Jordan Would Provide Quality Depth

Nonetheless, Wilcox adds that, similar to the Vikings needing more depth to get to the quarterback, Cleveland requires depth as well, as Jordan could be a piece to help the Browns replace Myles Garrett as a group rather than relying on one person to pick up the slack.

“That gives them some insurance on the defensive line while also adding a productive veteran,“ Wilcox added in his piece. “This team is young so I see the thought process against adding Jordan, who’s 37 years old. It’s not a bad option though for immediate help.”

Nonetheless, with Jordan turning 37 before the 2026 season starts, he might want to have a shot at playing for a team that intends to contend for a playoff spot, like Minnesota is trying to do.