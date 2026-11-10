Vikings Issued Strong Shedeur Sanders Message After Loss to Bills

It was an ugly offensive performance from the Minnesota Vikings in their 23-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 9 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Moreover, if the Vikings needed more reason to trade for a QB, Carson Wentz’s performance on “Monday Night Football” gave them plenty.

Wentz went 8-for-25 on his pass attempts for 81 passing yards, zero touchdowns, two interceptions, and a passer rating of 8.9. Furthermore, Wentz would be replaced by backup QB Max Brosmer.

With the trade deadline on Nov. 10 at 4 pm ET, the Vikings have a handful of hours to work the phones and find a QB who can give them better production than Wentz and Kyler Murray, who didn’t play against the Bills due to a hamstring injury.

So, who should Minnesota be calling to pursue? There’s trade speculation regarding Daniel Jones and Kirk Cousins. However, NFL insider Josina Anderson believes general manager Nolan Teasley should be calling the Cleveland Browns for Shedeur Sanders.

“[The] Vikings will be on the [phone] at sunrise [on Nov. 10],” Anderson wrote on X on Nov. 9. “If you ask me, they should be on the phone with Browns GM Andrew Berry. The Raiders and 49ers should not give up their options at QB without analyzing their depth at the position.

“It makes no sense for the Jets to decline the trades they have, then deal their QB. The Colts‘ option should stay in Indy. I think the Vikings’ WRs need Shedeur Sanders.”

Sanders started in the Week 9 loss to the New Orleans Saints, where he went 19-for-31 on his pass attempts for 297 passing yards, two touchdowns, and a passer rating of 114.6.

Should Vikings Give Up First Rounder for Kirk Cousins?

Amid Wentz’s struggles against the Bills, former NFL defensive lineman Booger McFarland stated that he would consider trading a first-round pick for the Las Vegas Raiders QB.

“At this point, I’d offer Vegas a [first-round pick] for Cousins,” McFarland wrote on Nov. 9 during the Vikings-Bills game. “Not joking.”

Moreover, McFarland elaborated on why the Vikings have to consider making an aggressive move such as trading for Cousins.

“Just imagine if the Vikings just had Kirk Cousins?” McFarland added in another post on X. “If their offense could score 24 points. It would allow the defense to be even more aggressive, as crazy as that sounds.”

Minnesota Urged to Make a Trade for QB Before Deadline

Meanwhile, former Vikings wideout Adam Thielen believes the team has to make a trade before the deadline, more specifically, making a move for a QB.

“They have to [make a trade before the deadline],” Thielen said during a Nov. 9 appearance on KFAN. “We’re all in. We have the number one defense in the NFL. Let’s go. You don’t have that. You don’t have that. They’re going for someone. They have to. It’s got to be a quarterback. It’s got to be. Nothing else.

“There’s no other position they can go out and get that instantly makes them Super Bowl contenders. So that’s my thoughts. I don’t know who that’s going to be, and I don’t know how they do it, but let’s go.”