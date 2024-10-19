Ex-Vikings Star Wants Trade to Lions in Spite of Minnesota

After forcing his way out of Minnesota over a year ago, former Vikings star Za’Darius Smith has revenge on his mind with hopes his Cleveland Browns will trade him to the Detroit Lions.

After the Lions lost Defensive Player of the Year favorite Aidan Hutchinson for the season last week, Detroit fans are hunting for a star pass rusher to keep their ambitions of Super Bowl contention alive.

Smith’s name has surfaced as a potential trade candidate in national media, given the Browns’ 1-5 start and trade of Amari Cooper signal a complete teardown of the roster.

While Smith said that he’s focused on turning around Cleveland’s season, the three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher openly entertained the idea of a trade to the Lions with a local outlet — noting the opportunity to exact revenge on the Vikings and Packers.

Za’Darius Smith Addresses Forcing His Way Out of Vikings Contract

After signing a three-year, $42 million deal to join the Vikings in 2022, Smith came out red-hot, tallying 9.5 sacks through the first nine games of the season. Smith’s play was impacted by a knee injury the rest of the way, posting just 0.5 sacks the rest of the season.

Minnesota appeared to be in a good place defensively before Smith’s dissatisfaction with his contract became public. He requested a trade that the Vikings ultimately honored, sending him to Cleveland for a pair of Day 3 pick swaps.

The issue with the contract appeared to be incentive-driven, forcing Smtih to play through injury, he said.

The trade included the Vikings footing some of Smith’s salary to help create more guarantees in his 2023 earnings.

Now in Cleveland, Smith has yet to miss a game at 32 years old and appears to be fielding offers for his next destination.

Vikings O-Line Has Advantage Against Lions

With the loss of Hutchinson, the Lions pass rush has little firepower to work against the Vikings.

Hutchinson led the league with 8.0 sacks and 45 pressures before undergoing surgery for a fractured tibia and fibula.

The next most productive pass rushers for Detroit are defensive linemen Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeill with 17 and 16 pressures, respectively. The next closest edge rusher to Hutchinson is former Viking Marcus Davenport with 7 pressures.

Davenport is on injured reserve after suffering a potentially season-ending elbow injury in Week 3, leaving few proven options on the edge for Detroit.

That should shore up some mental energy for the Vikings’ offensive line to focus on one-on-one assignments instead of double-teaming Hutchinson.