Vikings Receive Brutal Criticism of Kyler Murray Amid QB Battle

The Minnesota Vikings are hoping that if Kyler Murray wins the QB competition, he can find new life in this fresh start after the Arizona Cardinals cut ties with the former No. 1 pick.

Nonetheless, one former player doubts that Murray can be the equivalent of Sam Darnold, who got his NFL career on track in his late 20s and eventually won a Super Bowl.

In the June 9 edition of “Speakeasy,” former NFL running back LeSean McCoy shared a brutal message aimed at people who believe that the former can still be an impact player who can lead Minnesota to a championship.

“I love a super confident, arrogant player that’s good. But you know what I hate? I hate a super cocky, arrogant player that’s not that good, that’s a little above average. That is Kyler Murray. As long as I’ve been watching, when you watch Kyler Murray, yo, he goes, he gets so bad where he starts, you know what, I’ve been great in high school, I’ve been great.

“What have you done for us lately? Because you’ve had some good wide receivers. You had some, and they still trying to figure out what the hell you are doing. They say, ‘One, what are you looking at?’ So when he came to Minnesota, I keep saying like, ‘Why is everybody acting like he’s about to save the day?'”

LeSean McCoy Not Buying Into Kyler Murray Hype

During his time in Arizona, Murray had a passer rating of 92.2 with 20,460 yards, 121 touchdowns, and 60 interceptions in 87 games, per StatMuse. Moreover, McCoy shared which parts of Murray’s game he likes and which aspects prevent the player from succeeding as a QB in the league.

“Because if you really watch Kyler Murray, he comes off like a quarterback that is super talented, that’s elusive, that can run, has a big arm, can’t read coverages,” McCoy added.

“You can’t depend on him. He always starts hot and eventually ends cold. And I think when you have a 5’8” quarterback, what do you expect? So this is not like dissing Kyler Murray, but it’s like, we hype him up for what?

“Because he was drafted No. 1 overall, is that what it is? Because the truth of the matter is, if you really watch his career, I mean, it’s been kind of overrated and we hype him up for no reason.”

Kyler Murray on Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell

Amid the ongoing mandatory minicamp this week, Murray recently spoke with the media and shared his honest thoughts on playing for head coach Kevin O’Connell.

“He could teach somebody who does not even know football how to play the position of quarterback,” Murray told reporters on May 27. “I believe he is super articulate [and] I have been around him a little bit before here, just in conversations going back to Elite 11 days, the combine, stuff like that.

“I remember every interaction I ever had with K.O., which made this process a lot easier for me, understanding who he is and his ability to do what he does at a high level. His confidence in me as well. I am just excited to be in the room with him and get to learn from him.”