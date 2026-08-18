Vikings Sign Ex-Chiefs Cornerback, Place All-Pro on IR

The Minnesota Vikings had make an unfortunate move on Aug. 17 in placing former All-Pro safety Jamal Adams on season-ending injured reserve after he tore his right quadriceps tendon during the preseason game against the New York Giants the Saturday prior.

The ex-sixth overall pick, who spent the entirety of the 2025 season with the Las Vegas Raiders and started four games, was signed by the Vikings back in late July to help beef up an otherwise thin safety room that saw the departure of veteran Harrison Smith this past offseason.

But unfortunately Adams will have no role to play in the league this season, and has been replaced by former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bryce Phillips.

“The Vikings have signed CB @brycephillipsbp and placed LB Jamal Adams on IR.” The Vikings’ official X account posted on Monday.

Bryce Phillips originally came into the league this past offseason as a undrafted free agent pickup coming out of San Diego State, and had been spending camp in Kansas City until getting released to make room for the return of Emmanuel Ogbah, who produced 5.5 sacks in the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl-winning year of the Patrick Mahomes/Andy Reid era back in 2019.

Phillips now finds himself as Adams’ roster replacement in Minnesota.

How Does the Vikings’ CB Room Stand Heading into 2026?

It is not an exaggeration to say that the Vikings boast what may possibly be one of the weakest secondaries in the league. One would not feel confident about either of the two starting boundary corners, James Pierre and Isaiah Rodgers, locking down an opponent’s #1 receiver – although Rodgers did have his best season to date in 2025, recording a 73.8 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Whilst neither Rodgers nor Pierre are headline names, both are at the very minimum competent perimeter cornerbacks. The bigger issue actually arises with regards to the depth at the position.

Dwight McGlothern Jr.; an undrafted free agent from 2024; has never started an NFL game. Neither has rookie Charles Demmings, who is currently projected as the other primary backup outside cornerback on the team’s depth chart.

The biggest saving grace at CB comes from former 33rd overall pick, Byron Murphy Jr., who mans the slot and was selected to the Pro Bowl back in 2024.

The most plausibly optimistic outlook would be that Murphy continues his strong play, Rodgers continues his ascendence and starts looking more and more like a true CB1 – steps that already started to become visible in 2025 – and that Pierre holds down the fort as a solid but unspectacular CB2.

And most importantly, that all stay healthy.

The pressure on Minnesota’s secondary tends to be lesser than on other teams given defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ highly aggressive blitz philosophy that saw them use that tactic over 10 percentage points more than any other defense in 2025.

Even then – and especially as teams get more and more familiar with Flores’ effective but predictable setup – the secondary will need to be ready.