Vikings Get Intriguing Message Involving Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield

The Minnesota Vikings are having a QB battle between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy to determine their starter for the 2026 NFL season. In a perfect world, one of McCarthy or Murray emerges and solves the Vikings’ issue under center for the foreseeable future.

Nonetheless, there’s also the possibility that neither is the answer after having the opportunity to start. As a result, Minnesota would have to return to the drawing board under new general manager Nolan Teasley.

Teasley could decide to draft a QB, or he could go the route the Seattle Seahawks took when he was there and sign a signal-caller in free agency. Moreover, one name that could be available is Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On July 28, ESPN reported, citing sources, that Mayfield will play out the final year of his contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent. With that being the situation, Austen Bundy of FanSided named the Vikings as a potential landing spot for Mayfield next offseason.

“Considering he hasn’t shown any doubtful signs in play over the last couple years, Mayfield would get at least a two-year deal so that if he beats out McCarthy, the team has a transition QB while it determines how to flip the former Michigan product and plan whether to draft a future starter,” Bundy wrote in his July 29 article.

Why the Vikings Could Be a Landing Spot for Baker Mayfield

Moreover, Bundy explains why Minnesota could be in the QB market again next offseason.

“Kyler Murray is on a one-year ‘prove it’ deal while the Minnesota Vikings buy time to figure out what to do with potential first-round draft bust J.J. McCarthy,” Bundy wrote. “There is a real possibility both passers start games this year and fail to impress.

“The team likely wouldn’t welcome Murray back, and head coach Kevin O’Connell would probably give McCarthy his final second chance in 2027. Though O’Connell wouldn’t do so without another challenger to insulate his job (if he survives the immediate offseason). That’s where Mayfield would come in.”

Last season, Mayfield earned a 70.0 overall PFF grade after recording 3,693 passing yards and 26 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. Furthermore, the veteran QB registered 28 big-time throws and 28 turnover-worthy plays.

J.J. McCarthy Gets Confidence Boost From Insider

Meanwhile, focusing on the present, while many see Murray emerging victorious in the Vikings’ QB competition, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter isn’t ready to say that McCarthy will disappear and won’t be heard from again this upcoming 2026 NFL season.

“I’m not ready to give up on J.J. McCarthy,“ Schefter said on the July 20 edition of “Get Up.” “That’s me. We’ll see. Kevin O’Connell has said there’s no competition. Everybody expects Kyler to win that job. He probably will. But at some point, Tom, I think we’re going to hear something from J.J. McCarthy again. That’s just me.”

Last season with the Vikings, McCarthy had 310 pass snaps, leading to a 61.8 overall PFF grade. He also threw for 1,632 passing yards and 11 touchdowns against 12 interceptions, while recording 19 big-time throws and 15 turnover-worthy plays.