Hi, Subscriber

Vikings on the Verge of Losing $88 Million Pro Bowler

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Byron Murphy Jr., Minnesota Vikings
Getty
Byron Murphy Jr. #7 of the Minnesota Vikings.

The future of the Minnesota Vikings secondary hinges on a decision between re-signing safety Camryn Bynum or cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.

The Vikings have the cap space to re-sign both players, but with roster needs elsewhere, it looks more likely they will choose between the two stars.

While Murphy put forth a career year — posting a career-best 80.0 passer rating allowed, 14 passes defensed and led all cornerbacks with six interceptions last season — he appears to be the odd man out.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on February 12 that the “sense” is “Murphy walks but Bynum could stay under a new deal.”

Fowler’s report likely considers that Murphy, who made his first Pro Bowl in 2024, may garner stronger competing offers that Minnesota would not match.

The Vikings have five starters in the secondary who are on expiring contracts, with veterans Shaq Griffin, Stephon Gilmore and Harrison Smith joining Murphy and Bynum.

Gilmore and Smith are contemplating retirement, and their decisions are likely to impact how Minnesota will rebuild its secondary.

Byron Murphy Jr.’s Projected $88 Million Price Tag Too Rich for Vikings?

Minnesota Vikings' cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., Green Bay Packers

GettyMinnesota Vikings’ cornerback Byron Murphy Jr looks on before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium

Spotrac projects Murphy to garner a four-year, $88 million contract worth $22 million a year — a far cry from the two-year, $17.5 million deal he signed with the Vikings in 2023.

Murphy’s projected contract would rank in the top five at his position — which seems a bit of a reach. Murphy finished as the 20th-ranked cornerback by Pro Football Focus (PFF) this season but has positional versatility as a slot corner by trade.

Five free-agent cornerbacks ranked ahead of Murphy in PFF’s 2025 free-agency rankings, but they are projected to sign smaller deals than Murphy.

There’s a possibility the Vikings can explore the depth of the cornerback free-agency pool and sign several players at the price they would pay Murphy alone.

If Minnesota goes that route, there would be funds to re-sign Bynum, whose market value is projected to be worth a three-year, $53 million deal.

Vikings Insider Predicts Murphy to Stay Over Bynum

Camryn Bynum, Minnesota Vikings

GettyCamryn Bynum #24 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on before a game against the Atlanta Falcons.

While Fowler’s “sense” suggests that Murphy will have a strong market in free agency, Minnesota Star Tribune beat reporter Ben Goessling argues that the Vikings may let Bynum walk and keep Murphy instead.

“They need corners, none of them are signed,” Goessling said on the “Vikings Access” podcast in November. “I think the value of a corner is more than a deep safety.”

The general sense from most Minnesota beat reporters is that Murphy will be the one to stay and Bynum will walk. The Vikings have options at safety. Josh Metellus has emerged as a versatile piece in the secondary and Theo Jackson is poised to step up in either Smith or Bynum’s role.

There are more concerns at cornerback. Mekhi Blackmon, who missed last season with an ACL injury, and undrafted rookie Dwight McGlothern are the only returners who could make contributions next season.

The Vikings will likely make at least one free-agent signing, either Murphy or a different corner, and address the position in the draft as well.

Minnesota currently holds the No. 24 pick in the first round and a pair of fifth-round picks. The Vikings are projected to receive a third-round compensatory pick for Kirk Cousins as well.

Trevor Squire is a sports journalist covering the NFL and NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks. Trevor studied journalism at the University of Minnesota — Twin Cities, making stops at the Star Tribune and the St. Paul Pioneer Press. You can reach him at trevor.squire@heavy.com and follow him on Twitter @trevordsquire. More about Trevor Squire

Read More
,

Minnesota Vikings Players

Jordan Addison's headshot J. Addison
Cam Akers's headshot C. Akers
Brian Asamoah's headshot B. Asamoah
Travis Bell's headshot T. Bell
Mekhi Blackmon's headshot M. Blackmon
Garrett Bradbury's headshot G. Bradbury
Blake Brandel's headshot B. Brandel
Jonathan Bullard's headshot J. Bullard
Camryn Bynum's headshot C. Bynum
Henry Byrd's headshot H. Byrd
Blake Cashman's headshot B. Cashman
Ty Chandler's headshot T. Chandler
Sam Darnold's headshot S. Darnold
Christian Darrisaw's headshot C. Darrisaw
Andrew DePaola's headshot A. DePaola
Dan Feeney's headshot D. Feeney
Jeremy Flax's headshot J. Flax
Stephon Gilmore's headshot S. Gilmore
Jonathan Greenard's headshot J. Greenard
Shaquill Griffin's headshot S. Griffin
Kamu Grugier-Hill's headshot K. Grugier-Hill
Kahlef Hailassie's headshot K. Hailassie
C.J. Ham's headshot C. Ham
Jonathan Harris's headshot J. Harris
T.J. Hockenson's headshot T. Hockenson
Ed Ingram's headshot E. Ingram
Lucky Jackson's headshot L. Jackson
Theo Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Justin Jefferson's headshot J. Jefferson
Marcellus Johnson's headshot M. Johnson
Jeshaun Jones's headshot J. Jones
Pat Jones's headshot P. Jones
Aaron Jones's headshot A. Jones
Daniel Jones's headshot D. Jones
Michael Jurgens's headshot M. Jurgens
J.J. McCarthy's headshot J. McCarthy
Dwight McGlothern's headshot D. McGlothern
Josh Metellus's headshot J. Metellus
Fabian Moreau's headshot F. Moreau
Nick Mullens's headshot N. Mullens
Johnny Mundt's headshot J. Mundt
Gabriel Murphy's headshot G. Murphy
Byron Murphy's headshot B. Murphy
Jalen Nailor's headshot J. Nailor
Brian O'Neill's headshot B. O'Neill
Josh Oliver's headshot J. Oliver
Ivan Pace's headshot I. Pace
Harrison Phillips's headshot H. Phillips
Brandon Powell's headshot B. Powell
David Quessenberry's headshot D. Quessenberry
Jalen Redmond's headshot J. Redmond
Will Reichard's headshot W. Reichard
Trevor Reid's headshot T. Reid
Bo Richter's headshot B. Richter
Dalton Risner's headshot D. Risner
Cam Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Levi Drake Rodriguez's headshot L. Rodriguez
Walter Rouse's headshot W. Rouse
Brett Rypien's headshot B. Rypien
Zavier Scott's headshot Z. Scott
Trent Sherfield's headshot T. Sherfield
Harrison Smith's headshot H. Smith
Reddy Steward's headshot R. Steward
Taki Taimani's headshot T. Taimani
Thayer Thomas's headshot T. Thomas
Ambry Thomas's headshot A. Thomas
NaJee Thompson's headshot N. Thompson
Jerry Tillery's headshot J. Tillery
Max Tooley's headshot M. Tooley
Dallas Turner's headshot D. Turner
Andrew Van Ginkel's headshot A. Van Ginkel
Jay Ward's headshot J. Ward
Jihad Ward's headshot J. Ward
Leroy Watson's headshot L. Watson
Nahshon Wright's headshot N. Wright
Ryan Wright's headshot R. Wright

Comments

Vikings on the Verge of Losing $88 Million Pro Bowler

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x