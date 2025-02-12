Vikings on the Verge of Losing $88 Million Pro Bowler

The future of the Minnesota Vikings secondary hinges on a decision between re-signing safety Camryn Bynum or cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.

The Vikings have the cap space to re-sign both players, but with roster needs elsewhere, it looks more likely they will choose between the two stars.

While Murphy put forth a career year — posting a career-best 80.0 passer rating allowed, 14 passes defensed and led all cornerbacks with six interceptions last season — he appears to be the odd man out.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on February 12 that the “sense” is “Murphy walks but Bynum could stay under a new deal.”

Fowler’s report likely considers that Murphy, who made his first Pro Bowl in 2024, may garner stronger competing offers that Minnesota would not match.

The Vikings have five starters in the secondary who are on expiring contracts, with veterans Shaq Griffin, Stephon Gilmore and Harrison Smith joining Murphy and Bynum.

Gilmore and Smith are contemplating retirement, and their decisions are likely to impact how Minnesota will rebuild its secondary.

Byron Murphy Jr.’s Projected $88 Million Price Tag Too Rich for Vikings?

Spotrac projects Murphy to garner a four-year, $88 million contract worth $22 million a year — a far cry from the two-year, $17.5 million deal he signed with the Vikings in 2023.

Murphy’s projected contract would rank in the top five at his position — which seems a bit of a reach. Murphy finished as the 20th-ranked cornerback by Pro Football Focus (PFF) this season but has positional versatility as a slot corner by trade.

Five free-agent cornerbacks ranked ahead of Murphy in PFF’s 2025 free-agency rankings, but they are projected to sign smaller deals than Murphy.

There’s a possibility the Vikings can explore the depth of the cornerback free-agency pool and sign several players at the price they would pay Murphy alone.

If Minnesota goes that route, there would be funds to re-sign Bynum, whose market value is projected to be worth a three-year, $53 million deal.

Vikings Insider Predicts Murphy to Stay Over Bynum

While Fowler’s “sense” suggests that Murphy will have a strong market in free agency, Minnesota Star Tribune beat reporter Ben Goessling argues that the Vikings may let Bynum walk and keep Murphy instead.

“They need corners, none of them are signed,” Goessling said on the “Vikings Access” podcast in November. “I think the value of a corner is more than a deep safety.”

The general sense from most Minnesota beat reporters is that Murphy will be the one to stay and Bynum will walk. The Vikings have options at safety. Josh Metellus has emerged as a versatile piece in the secondary and Theo Jackson is poised to step up in either Smith or Bynum’s role.

There are more concerns at cornerback. Mekhi Blackmon, who missed last season with an ACL injury, and undrafted rookie Dwight McGlothern are the only returners who could make contributions next season.

The Vikings will likely make at least one free-agent signing, either Murphy or a different corner, and address the position in the draft as well.

Minnesota currently holds the No. 24 pick in the first round and a pair of fifth-round picks. The Vikings are projected to receive a third-round compensatory pick for Kirk Cousins as well.