Vikings Urged to Re-Sign $17 Million Star After Coach’s Comment

The Minnesota Vikings rarely engage in contract talks midseason — but they would be wise to extend an offer cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. cannot refuse.

In the final year of his two-year, $17.5 million contract in Minnesota, Murphy hadn’t given the Vikings much reason to pursue an extension before this season.

But through nine games, Murphy is tied for third in the league with four interceptions on the season. In the past three weeks, he’s graded as the third-best cornerback in the league and is the highest-graded Vikings corner this season, ranking 18th with a 71.4 defensive grade by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

All three of the Vikings’ starting cornerbacks — Stephon Gilmore, Shaquill Griffin and Murphy — are playing on expiring contracts. Minnesota will need to reload in free agency regardless if they re-sign Murphy or not. But the Vikings should attempt to retain him after head coach Kevin O’Connell tipped his hat to the 26-year-old corner’s unique role this week.

In a November 15 news conference, O’Connell spoke to Murphy’s elevated play, which has come with improved cornerback play that has allowed Murphy to move back to the slot role the Vikings envisioned for him when he arrived.

“Once we were able to solidify everything with Flo [Brian Flores] and really build on the defense year after year, Murph really gets to be in that location where he’s so incredibly impactful,” O’Connell said, per A to Z Sports’ Tyler Forness.

“We’ve got some good nickel inside players in this league right now, different varieties and types whether they’re safety types that are dropping down as that fifth DB or true nickels like Murph where he’s got the corner skillset, he’s a willing and able tackler, great instincts, great ball skills and then if he’s got to on those early downs whether it’s him or Steph outside, those guys are playing really, really well right now.”

Play

Byron Murphy is Still Pulling Double Duty at CB

This season, Murphy leads the cornerback room with 534 defensive snaps played through nine games.

He’s returned to the slot in nickel packages and is still second in outside corner reps behind only Gilmore. Griffin has played only 46% of snaps this season as it’s clear the Vikings prefer Gilmore and Murphy.

While Flores likes to move his safeties all over the field, including the slot, Murphy should continue to see a larger role, especially if the Vikings improve their cornerback room for the 2025 season.

Mekhi Blackmon should be a starting option on the boundary next season. The Vikings also have the cap space to re-sign Murphy and sign another top-tier free agent.

Minnesota could also bank on addressing the position in the draft — but it would likely cost a first-round pick to acquire a Day 1 starter.

Vikings At Crossroads With S Cam Bynum

Another potential free agent who would be worth pursuing an extension on before the end of the season is safety Cam Bynum.

Bynum was ranked the No. 17 free agent by ESPN and is the second-highest ranked safety behind only the Miami Dolphins star Jevon Holland.

That could lead to steep competition to re-sign Bynum, whose market could exceed the Vikings’ price range with other roster needs to address.