Vikings Fans Aren’t Going To Like This Caleb Banks’ Rookie Year Projection

Caleb Banks was always bound to be a work in progress. That’s partially why many were surprised when Minnesota pulled the trigger on him with the 18th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

With him missing all of OTAs after breaking his foot at the NFL Scouting Combine, his uninspiring preseason wasn’t all that surprising. His lack of conditioning, on the other hand, was a bit more alarming. He looked gassed at certain points, and some question whether he’ll be in game shape once the regular season rolls around.

His pad level has also been a significant concern (which is common among players with his size). His 6’6″ height makes it easy for opposing offensive linemen to get under his pads, and he has to work extra hard to counteract that fact.

Purple Daily’s Judd Zulgad gave some insight into that conversation during the team’s second preseason matchup against Baltimore. “Caleb Banks needs a ton of work and now looks exhausted. Banks was used to overpowering o-linemen in college but now is easily being handled and his pad level is way too high.” Zulgad wrote on X.

All things considered, he’ll have some things to iron out before he’s ready to make a major impact. NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein doesn’t think he’ll show much improvement during the 2026 campaign. He thinks the towering DT will only put up 16 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and 1 sack this season.

“Conditioning and consistency issues plague the 6-6, 327-pounder early in the season, leading to a modest snap count and sparse production.” Zierlein wrote.

Caleb Banks Will Be On A Snap Count This Season

The league’s most efficient defensive lines feature healthy rotations. However, you’d definitely like to see your first-round selection carve out a key role in that rotation. You’d want to be in a position where the coaching staff doesn’t want to take him off the field, and he raises the unit’s level of play when he’s out there.

Unfortunately, at least early this season, that outcome appears unlikely for Banks. He’s undoubtedly talented, but is also extremely raw. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores might be able to tap into his upside this season, but even the best coaches require some time to get to know a player’s on-field impact.

Could He Fall Behind Fellow Rookie Domonique Orange?

The disparity between Banks and Domonique Orange, whom the team selected in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, will be an interesting development to follow this season.

As it stands right now, if there were a roster competition between the two of them, the battle would be a unanimous decision. And the team’s first-round selection wouldn’t be the one coming out on top. Unlike Banks, Orange has shown instant flashes throughout both training camp and the team’s three preseason matchups.

They have vastly different skill sets, and Orange didn’t show much juice in the pass-rushing department at the collegiate level. However, if Banks doesn’t show that he’s ready, then the presence of the Iowa State product could effectively keep him off the field on early downs.

Getting early returns from a third-round selection is usually a great thing. It wouldn’t be the most promising development if it’s coming at the expense of the first-round pick, though.