Vikings’ Caleb Banks Injured, Exits Colts Game in Troubling Scene

The Minnesota Vikings have not gotten what they hoped out of defensive tackle Caleb Banks early in his rookie campaign, and a health issue that popped up in the second quarter of the team’s Week 7 contest against the Indianapolis Colts could complicate matters further.

Banks, the team’s first-round pick during the NFL draft in April (No. 18 overall) who is earning $21 million on his rookie contract, left the game just before halftime.

“Vikings DT Caleb Banks is down,” Alec Lewis of The Athletic wrote on X Sunday, October 25. “Had been limping.”

Vikings DT Caleb Banks limped off the field on his own. https://t.co/4pBnGH93Nk — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) October 25, 2026

“Vikings DT Caleb Banks limped off the field on his own,” Lewis added in a follow-up post.

There was no immediate information as to the precise nature of Banks’ injury, but given the symptoms, it is fair to assume that he experienced a lower-body issue of some type. Banks battled foot injuries during his time in college, which cost him all but three games during his final campaign at Florida in 2025.

Caleb Banks’ Early Struggles Have Continue Into Regular Season

Banks struggled throughout the preseason with both technique and conditioning concerns, which he openly acknowledged in August.

Part of those problems was his absence from team work earlier in the offseason due to the aforementioned foot injury. Given Banks’ history with that particular problem, a foot concern might be the worst-case scenario to come out of his injury against Indianapolis.

Banks has yet to start a game in the NFL. He had played just 82 snaps on defense and 20 snaps on special teams across five appearances entering the weekend. Banks has tallied 10 combined tackles, including one tackle for loss. He has yet to record a sack or a quarterback hit in the NFL.

Vikings Profile as Buyers Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline, Could Target Interior of Defensive Line

Minnesota profiles as a buyer ahead of the November 10 trade deadline after an undefeated start, and the interior of the defensive line was already an area of potential need before Banks’ injury Sunday.

One option could be a reunion with defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson of the Los Angeles Chargers. Tomlinson was with Minnesota for two seasons (2021-22), during which he started 29 regular-season games. The Chargers are winless through six games, currently on their bye week and likely to sell ahead of the deadline.

Minnesota has been good in the interior, but could use some more depth — particularly if Banks is out.

Pro Football Network’s player impact scores ranked Vikings DT Jalen Redmond as the NFL’s 25th-best at the position through six weeks. Meanwhile, Levi Drake Rodriguez came in at 51st and rookie Domonique Orange ranks 72nd. A total of 117 DTs currently qualify for a ranking, according to PFN.