Vikings Insider Highlights Caleb Banks’ Uneasy Standing with Minnesota in Year One

The Minnesota Vikings selected four defensive players within the top 100 picks of the 2026 NFL Draft, highlighting an obvious need for new talent on that side of the ball.

Still, taking all of those players so highly doesn’t necessarily mean that Minnesota and defensive coordinator Brian Flores will rush them on to the field. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert broke down what it would take for even first-round selection Caleb Banks to crack the starting rotation in year one.

“In his three previous seasons with the Vikings, Flores has tapped only one rookie starter: undrafted linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. in 2023,” wrote Seifert. “Over Flores’ tenure, the Vikings have the NFL’s second-fewest rookie starts (16) and the second-fewest rookie snaps (2,110) among defensive players.”

The Vikings do have big plans for Banks, though, as well as for their new nose tackle in Domonique Orange.

“Internally, the Vikings believe first-round pick Caleb Banks should win a starting defensive end job if his broken left foot is fully healed. Third-round selection Domonique Orange is also expected to challenge Levi Drake Rodriguez at nose tackle.”

Caleb Banks Still Has a Ways to Go Before Getting the Starting Job

Not only is Banks a first-round selection, but he also fills a huge need for Minnesota after jettisoning Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen in the offseason. So whether Banks is talented enough or not, the Vikings may have no other choice but to start him as a rookie as long as he’s healthy. His health is still a big question mark, however, after breaking his foot at the NFL Combine.

But while the defensive front could feature a pair of rookies in the starting lineup, there’s not a clear path for the rest of the first year guys to see action.

Linebacker Jake Golday, safety Jakobe Thomas and cornerback Charles Demmings would all need to win battles over proven veterans to crack the lineup. Barring any injuries, it would be hard to see any of those rookies earning a starting role in Flores’ defense in their first seasons.

The Vikings May Still Look to Add a Veteran on Defense

The Vikings may also still be looking to add some veteran talent on defense too, making a rookie takeover even more unlikely. One of those veteran names that has been floated is edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who The Athletic’s Alec Lewis thinks could be a good fit.

“I believe he played in 13 games and started six games,” Lewis said. “He may have signed late in the season with Dallas. For that to have been the case and for him to rank fourth in pressures was wowing… Last year, he was paid $3.45 million on a one-year deal. So if you’re asking me whether something like that is possible for the Vikings, I can’t fathom the idea that they would not be interested in making something like that happen.”

After trading star rusher Jonathan Greenard, the Vikings are in some need of depth behind Dallas Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel, but whether Clowney would be willing to accept a backup role is another story. But after notching 8.5 sacks in 2025, the Vikings should be calling Clowney’s line.