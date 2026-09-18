Former Minnesota Vikings Fan Favorite Receives Demotion With Colts

Former Vikings safety Camryn Bynum was a fan favorite throughout his entire four-year tenure in Minnesota.

Bynum signed a four-year, $60 million deal with the Colts ahead of the 2025 campaign, and many were disappointed to see him leave in free agency.

The contract is tied for the tenth-highest yearly figure among safeties, and he lived up to that status in his first season in Indianapolis. He led the team with four interceptions and was the only consistent contributor on the back end after their high-priced cornerback room became decimated.

Unfortunately, he didn’t exactly pick up where he left off to begin the 2026 campaign. The Ravens‘ offense had their way with the Colts’ defense on Sunday. The home fanbase had to endure a 41-23 blowout in which Baltimore put up over 500 yards per offense and averaged nearly 8 yards per play.

Cam Bynum’s Communication Issues Contributed To Indy’s Defensive Struggles

Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin was traded to the Packers this offseason, leaving the green-dot duties (the player responsible for relaying the play to the rest of the defense) up for grabs. With Bynum being a respected leader, he took over that role to begin the 2026 season.

Unfortunately, that experiment only lasted one game. Steichen confirmed the green dot would be moving from Bynum to linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither when speaking to reporters on Monday.

“Yeah, we worked through that. We’re going to have Akeem [Davis-Gaither] do that [going forward],” Steichen said. “I think it’s going to be better for everyone just from the communication standpoint. It’ll free up Cam on the back end as well, communicating with those guys.. I just don’t think the communication was where it needed to be in Week 1.”

To Bynum’s credit, he was the only safety who wearing the green dot for their defense in the season opener. The role is almost always designated for linebackers (as it was for 31 other teams last week). It’s significantly more difficult to relay the defensive play call to the entire unit when you’re 15 yards off the line of scrimmage than it is for LBs in the middle of the defense.

Bynum Was A Key Starter In Minnesota For Three Years

Bynum was one of the Vikings’ most underrated defenders during his four years in Minnesota. He started every game over his final three seasons and led the team in tackles with 137 in 2023. The 28-year-old also nabbed 8 interceptions during his tenure in the Twin Cities.

Many were worried about how the Vikings would replace him after he jumped ship last offseason. However, Minnesota has done a good job taking a shotgun approach at shoring up the safety room. Josh Metellus took more onto his plate as a versatile chess piece last season. While he struggled mightily against Green Bay, he’s still a key piece for Brian Flores to deploy everywhere along the formation.

Meanwhile, two rookies, undrafted free agent Jacob Thomas and third-round selection Jakobe Thomas, flashed a ton of potential in the preseason. The green-dot demotion notwithstanding, Bynum is still a very good player. The Vikings are doing just fine without him, though.