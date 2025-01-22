Hi, Subscriber

Vikings’ $42 Million Star Breaks Silence on Uncertain Future

Approaching free agency for the first time in his career, Minnesota Vikings safety Cam Bynum does not know what the future holds.

The former 2021 fourth-round pick had a breakout season as part of a Vikings defense that finished fifth in points allowed. He played the third-most snaps on defense, totaling 96 combined tackles, a career-high three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) projected Bynum to garner a three-year, $42.8 million contract as a top-three safety in free agency.

The Vikings must replace five starters in the secondary, including all three starting cornerbacks, which makes the prospects of paying Bynum a top-of-the-market contract at safety questionable.

Appearing at a fan meet-and-greet, Bynum addressed his future, admitting he’s “not sure” what his future looks like in and if it’s in Minnesota.

“I’m not sure what it’s looking like, but I’m praying I’m back here,” Bynum told FOX 9. “I’ve loved everything about my four years here… being a Vikings, there’s nothing better. I’m praying it will work out, and I know God will put me exactly where I need to be.”

Cam Bynum Forgoes Family Trip to Soak in Final Days in Minnesota

With his days in Minnesota potentially numbered, Bynum broke a family tradition to cherish what could be his final days with the Vikings.

He forwent an annual vacation to visit family and friends in the Phillipines after a season-ending loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

“For one of the first times, I don’t have it planned,” Bynum told the Minnesota Star Tribune. “I want to be able to savor being here. I’m not in a rush to get out of here.”

Vikings Star-Studded Secondary Won’t Be the Same

Camryn Bynum

GettyVikings safety Cam Bynum

This year’s secondary that helped the Vikings lead the NFL with 24 interceptions was special given the mix of veteran and budding talent both position groups that won’t be the same in 2025.

The elder statesmen, Harrison Smith and Stephon Gilmore are two potential Hall of Famers at their respective positions. Smith, soon to be 36, will contemplate retirement this offseason with his contract set to expire. Gilmore, 34, is also poised to reach free agency.

The budding stars, Byron Murphy Jr. and Bynum, both had breakout seasons in contract years. Murphy is PFF’s 33rd-ranked free agent and is expected to garner a three-year, $52 million deal. He ranked 13th among cornerbacks in wins above replacement (WAR) — a product of his team-leading six interceptions and 80.0 passer rating allowed when targeted.

The fifth starter on an expiring contract, Shaq Griffin allowed a 76.2 passer rating when targeted, the second-lowest mark of his career. A midseason roster cut by the Houston Texans in 2023, Griffin signed an affordable one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Vikings and could return on a similar contract.

Primary backup Fabian Moreau is also a pending free agent.

A potential contract move on Josh Metellus overlooked either. He played over 1,000 snaps on defense and has unmatched positional versatility in Brian Flores’ defense. The two-year, $8 million extension he signed in 2023 was awarded before he emerged as a full-time starter. An extension could be on the books.

It’s unrealistic for Minnesota to retain every member of the secondary. The Vikings should have a mix of newcomers and younger players step into roles and the potential of a few of the veteran covermen returning.

Cornerbacks Mekhi Blackmon and Dwight McGlothern should step into larger roles next season along with safety Theo Jackson (if he re-signs).

Trevor Squire is a sports journalist covering the NFL and NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks. Trevor studied journalism at the University of Minnesota — Twin Cities, making stops at the Star Tribune and the St. Paul Pioneer Press. You can reach him at trevor.squire@heavy.com and follow him on Twitter @trevordsquire. More about Trevor Squire

