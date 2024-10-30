New $22 Million Vikings Starter Benched Before Jaguars Trade

The Minnesota Vikings landed their answer to replacing Christian Darrisaw after he suffered a season-ending knee injury, trading for Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson.

However, Robinson was benched in Jacksonville just days before the October 29 trade and must shoulder the most important role on the defense — protecting Sam Darnold‘s blindside.

Robinson entered Week 8 in concussion protocol but was cleared to play on Saturday before the Jaguars’ matchup with the Green Bay Packers the next day. Coach Doug Peterson gave Walker Little the starting nod instead after Little relieved Robinson in the second quarter in Week 7.

“I really like the way Walker attacks the week as a professional. I think when we found out that Cam was going down that series that Walker had to come in, just his poise, and the way he carried himself was pretty impressive,” starting center Mitch Morse said on October 29, per Florida Today.

Little and Robinson are both in the final years of their contracts in Jacksonville, although Robinson’s is more costly. He’s due roughly $10 million of his $21.9 million cap hit for the remainder of the season — a bill that Jacksonville will help front, according to Spotrac.

The Vikings landed Robinson and a 2o26 conditional seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick that could become a fourth-rounder based on playing time.

Robinson’s benching and subsequent trade is more a sign that the Jaguars (2-6) are tanking than Little being the better tackle. Drafted in 2021, Little gets a chance to prove he can be a starter, while Robinson gets a chance to put his talents toward a contending team in Minnesota (5-2).

Cam Robinson Fills Vikings’ Darrisaw’s Role

Drafted 34th overall in 2017, Robinson ranked 16th in pass protection by Pro Football Focus (PFF) among tackles that played at least 500 snaps last season. He’s started 91 games in his eight years in the league and is a proven pass protector.

Since 2021, Robinson has posted PFF pass protection grades above 70.0, including this year’s 72.2 grade so far.

At 6-foot-6, 335 pounds, Robinson holds up even against power rushers and has shown surprising mobility for a player his size.

He’s been a below-average run-blocker throughout his career, but that’s not a huge concern with the Vikings running the ball more off the left end and inside than behind Darrisaw previously.

Vikings O-Line Could See Another Move

The Vikings entertained several options for filling Darrisaw’s spot, including moving left guard Blake Brandel to left tackle.

That would have been their best internal option, but with the arrival of Robinson, the pressure is back on right guard Ed Ingram.

Ingram’s struggles have persisted since he was drafted in 2022. He currently is fourth among guards with 20 pressures allowed this season. With veteran Dalton Risner returning to practice after starting the year on injured reserve, it may be only a matter of time before Ingram is supplanted by Risner.

Last year, Risner took over for Ezra Cleveland due to injury and never let go of the starting left guard spot. Minnesota traded Cleveland to the Jaguars later that year.