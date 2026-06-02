Former Vikings Highly Touted CB Delivers Message on UFL Ejection

The Louisville Kings clinched a playoff spot in the UFL this spring. But it’s not clear former Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler will be available for the team’s first postseason contest.

That’s because Dantzler received an ejection during the team’s regular season finale Sunday against the Columbus Aviators. After a Columbus touchdown, Dantzler threw a right-handed punch at the helmet of Columbus running back John Lovett.

Chaos ensured from there.

After the game, the cornerback expressed remorse over his punch. But Dantzler defended his overall intent.

“I apologize for what I did, but I don’t apologize for standing up for my brother,” wrote Dantzler on X. “I could’ve been a professional and handled it a different way, so Kings nation, I am truly sorry!!”

The Minnesota Vikings selected Dantzler at No. 89 overall in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In his draft class, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein considered the cornerback a second or third-round prospect.

“Very long, stringy cornerback with surprising strength and a competitive mindset that had quarterbacks looking for easier battles elsewhere,” wrote Zierlein. “Dantzler can play in a variety of coverages but is a future starter as a confident press-man corner with early starting potential.”

Cameron Dantzler Ejected From UFL Game

The ejection for Dantzler in the UFL matchup on May 31 was pretty cut and dry. Regardless of the league, players can’t throw punches in football.

“And Cam Dantzler is ejected from the game,” wrote football reporter Anthony Miller on Sunday. “Wow that’s a loss for Louisville, but you can’t throw punches.”

Despite not having the former Vikings cornerback available, Louisville defeated Columbus, 42-27. The Kings ended the UFL regular season on a four-game winning streak.

Dantzler is in his second UFL campaign. He played last season for the Memphis Showboats.

Dantzler’s Vikings Tenure

After being a third-round selection for the Vikings in 2020, Dantzler started 10 games as a rookie. He then surpassed his rookie playing time on a snaps basis during his second season.

But Dantzler never fully realized his potential in Minnesota. He dealt with a quad injury during his second campaign in 2021.

During Kevin O’Connell’s first season in 2022, Dantzler played in only 10 games and saw his snap count decline. The Vikings moved on from the cornerback after the 2022 campaign.

In three seasons with the Vikings, Dantzler posted 149 combined tackles, including six for loss. He also had 17 pass defenses, three interceptions and three forced fumbles.

The Vikings waived Dantzler during 2023 NFL free agency.

Since then, he’s spent time with five different NFL organizations — the Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins. Dantzler only appeared in the regular season for New Orleans.

During 2023, he played two contests for the Saints. He didn’t register a statistic while only playing nine special teams snaps. The cornerback didn’t play on defense.

Dantzler spent about a week with the Dolphins in August 2025. Miami waived him at the end of the preseason.