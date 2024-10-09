Viking Urged to Not Let $67 Million Star Leave in Free Agency

After sending safety Cam Bynum into a contract year, the Minnesota Vikings star is forcing the issue of an extension the Vikings should offer before it’s too late.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler argued on Bynum’s behalf, calling him the player most likely to receive a contract extension in the next two months with his impressive play through the first five weeks of the season.

“Minnesota and Bynum discussed an extension in recent months but couldn’t reach an agreement. As of now, he is set to enter free agency. He’s thriving in Brian Flores’ defense, with two interceptions, five pass deflections and a fumble recovery. Making splash plays in a contract year is a way to nudge the team back to the negotiation table with a stronger [offer]. That could be the case here,” Fowler wrote on October 9.

While Bynum is making a strong case for an extension, local beat reporter Darren Wolfson of KSTP called it “a little unrealistic” due to the new regime’s philosophy of not overspending at the position.

Bynum’s camp may like their prospects in free agency given his play the past two years. Wolfson projected Bynum could garner a contract on par with Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney — a four-year, $67 million deal.

That’s a steep contract, but Bynum has leverage with Harrison Smith‘s future in question at the age of 36. Minnesota also parted ways with first-round pick Lewis Cine in August, leaving no apparent successor for Smith other than Bynum.

The Vikings generally have not offered extensions after the first month of the season, but Bynum is making a case to not let him reach free agency.

Vikings Won’t Get the Harrison Smith Discount From Cam Bynum

For the past several seasons, Smith has given the Vikings good fortune in agreeing to restructure his contract.

The difference between Smith and Bynum is he’s a player in the twilight of his career and has already made his money. The Vikings made Smith the highest-paid safety in the league back in 2016, signing him to a five-year, $51.3 million extension. Smith re-upped in 2021, signing a four-year, $64 million extension as well.

Bynum has outplayed his rookie deal the past two seasons and is looking to strike big on his second contract in the NFL.

The Vikings have the funds to splurge in 2025 with $65.9 million in expected cap space to spend — but there are needs elsewhere.

The Vikings’ entire starting cornerback group — Byron Murphy Jr., Shaquill Griffin and Stephon Gilmore — are all playing on expiring contracts.

They also pushed to land prized free-agent defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in March, and the position will likely be emphasized again in 2025 free agency.

Brian Flores’ Development of Josh Metellus Gives Vikings a Case to Not Fold to Bynum’s Contract Demands

While safeties are incredibly important to Brian Flores’ scheme, his transformation of Josh Metellus is evidence the team doesn’t need to overpay at the position.

The 2020 sixth-round pick was primarily a special teams player before Flores identified him as a versatile weapon to use on defense. Metellus’ smarts and toughness carried him to a two-year extension worth up to $13 million extension ahead of the first season with Flores — and he’s outplayed that contract quickly.

Through five weeks, Metellus has a higher Pro Football Focus defensive grade than Bynum of 76.3 compared to 68.4, respectively. His play is also valued higher by Over The Cap.

The two safeties have different skill sets that shouldn’t be subject to financial nitpicking.

But as Metellus presents a case to be paid significantly more than the deal he signed before he became a bonafide starter, there’s less bargaining room for Bynum.