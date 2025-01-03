Vikings Predicted to Part Ways With $67 Million Star

Minnesota Vikings safety Cam Bynum‘s days in Minnesota may be numbered.

Approaching a pivotal offseason with 11 impact players poised to reach free agency, Bynum may be the odd man out when the Vikings begin considering contract extensions after the playoffs.

A 2021 fourth-round pick, Bynum is enjoying a breakout season in the final year of his rookie deal. KSTP’s Darren Wolfson projected Bynum could secure a contract on par with Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney — a four-year, $67 million deal — if he puts together another impressive year.

Bynum’s done just that. With one game remaining in the regular season, Bynum has posted career highs in interceptions (3) and passes defensed (10) and has allowed the lowest passer rating when targeted in coverage (83.9) in his career as a starter.

While Bynum has become a fan favorite for his viral celebrations and performance on the field, Wolfson said he believes Bynum has outplayed what the Vikings would be willing to pay him.

“Of all their premiere free agents… the one that continues for me, like it’s hard to see him back, is Cam Bynum,” Wolfson said on a January 2 appearance on SKOR North.

Wolfson added that there were contract talks ahead of the season, but no deal was struck, sending Bynum into a contract year that proved to be his best yet.

“There were some talks before training camp, so clearly mutual interest, but I just think Cam is good enough to get paid enough and I don’t have enough proof that this front office is willing to invest heavy money in the safety position,” Wolfson said.

Play

Vikings Predicted to Prioritize Re-Signing Byron Murphy Jr.

With 27 total impending free agents, the first domino to fall in the Vikings’ roster refill will be what to do with Sam Darnold. If they decide to franchise tag Darnold, he’ll take up $41 million of Minnesota’s effective cap space ($63.2 million).

That’s almost two-thirds of the team’s cap space with many more decisions to be made. All three Vikings starting cornerbacks are poised to reach free agency, and first-time Pro Bowler Byron Murphy Jr. is a candidate for an extension. There may be a need to sign another veteran free agent as well.

Minnesota Star Tribune beat reporter Ben Goessling predicted that if it comes down to retaining Murphy, who has a career-high six interceptions and 14 passes defensed, or keeping Bynum, Minnesota will let Bynum walk.

“They need corners, none of them are signed,” Goessling said on the “Vikings Access” podcast in November, adding that Mekhi Blackmon will be coming back from a torn ACL and that the need to re-sign Murphy supersedes Bynum at safety. “I think the value of a corner is more than a deep safety.

“[Bynum] fits. He’s been great in the role that he’s had. Independent of that, if you’re spending money on those two spots, I think the corner is where they prioritize it.”

Vikings Have Their Replacement for Cam Bynum

While Bynum has played exceptional this season, the Vikings are set up well at safety despite parting ways with first-round pick Lewis Cine in the summer.

Third-year safety Theo Jackson has received significant praise in his limited reps. He’s quietly learned one of the most diverse roles in Brian Flores’ defense, The “Josh Metellus Role,” and is more than capable of honing in on more deep safety reps as Bynum’s replacement.

While Harrison Smith is also a pending free agent and on the verge of retirement, Wolfson said that he believes Smith will come back after such a successful season in Minnesota this year.