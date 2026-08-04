Cardinals Get Brutal Kyler Murray Take Amid Vikings QB Battle

Minnesota Vikings QB Kyler Murray is looking for a fresh start after the Arizona Cardinals cut ties with the former No. 1 pick this past offseason. Nonetheless, there’s one media member who is backing Murray to succeed in Minnesota: FS1’s Colin Cowherd.

During a segment on the Aug. 3 edition of “The Herd,” Cowherd stated that he believes the Cardinals failed Murray during his time in Arizona. He cites that lack of spending as one major reason Murray couldn’t live up to his potential there.

“Arizona, by NFL standards, has poor ownership and doesn’t have big money,” Cowherd said. “If you’re the quarterback, Kyler Murray, for that organization, they haven’t paid for good offensive lines in the six or seven years Kyler Murray’s been there. The average offensive line ranks about 18th to 20th.

“They’ve had failed head coaches, where they’ve hired coaches like Kliff Kingsbury that didn’t work. They almost always have the fourth-best overall roster in their own division. It’s just difficult. They’ve had one Pro Bowl offensive lineman in the Kyler Murray era.

“I think they’re one of eight teams during that era that have just had one Pro Bowler. So it’s been tough. Cincinnati, Joe Burrow, same thing. Bengals owners, Arizona’s owner, they just don’t have the money. Sometimes I think fans don’t realize that.”

During his time with the Cardinals, Murray recorded a passer rating of 92.2 with 20,460 yards, 121 touchdowns and 60 interceptions in 87 games, per StatMuse.

Colin Cowherd Predicts Kyler Murray to Succeed With Vikings

Cowherd also noted that getting away from the dysfunctional franchise that is the Cardinals will allow Murray to find success with the Vikings.

“Kyler Murray now goes to a well-funded Brian Flores, very expensive, great defensive coordinator. Kevin O’Connell, offensive coach, Minnesota,” Cowherd added. “They’re paying him big money. He’s the tall Sean McVay. They’re paying Justin Jefferson. They’ll pay their left tackle. So I think he’s going to be really successful. And I think all quarterbacks are a product of their environment.”

Moreover, with the Vikings providing weapons and protection for Murray, should he win the QB competition over J.J. McCarthy, Cowherd believes that he can have a career year.

“I think Kyler Murray is going to go to Minnesota and he’s going to flourish—more stability, more money, better teammates,” Cowherd said. “I don’t think he’s going to be as good as Sam Darnold in Minnesota, but here’s my prediction for the numbers that Kyler Murray will get in his first year with Minnesota. His career passer rating is 92. I think he’s going to go to 99. Completion percentage increases from 67 to 68. His 2-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio goes to 3-to-1.”

Kyler Murray to Benefit From New Working Environment

Furthermore, Cowherd notes that the change in the work environment will play a major behind-the-scenes role, allowing Murray to find success in Minnesota.

“He’s not a perfect quarterback,” Cowherd added. “I question the leadership skills, but here’s where I’m going to defend Kyler Murray. How many of you watching or listening to me have had a bad boss or a bad work environment? What do you do? You get selfish because you want to survive.

“Ask yourself now, you’re a great salesperson, man or a woman, you don’t like your boss, you don’t love your products, what do you do? You get selfish. Like, I don’t trust anybody in the building, I’m gonna do it my way. That’s a very common human trait for driven, aspirational, successful people when they don’t trust the leadership around them. I don’t think he’s ever trusted the leadership.”