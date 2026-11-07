Vikings Potential QB Trade Dependent on 1 Thing With Carson Wentz

Discussions among pundits about whether Minnesota Vikings could acquire a new quarterback at the 2026 NFL trade deadline were heating up entering the weekend. But according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the possibility depends on one thing.

A quarterback the team already has on the roster — Carson Wentz — and how he plays in Week 9.

Wentz will start Monday night against the Buffalo Bills. That’s because Kyler Murray has a hamstring injury. But throughout the week, Florio called the quarterback change for Minnesota” “a soft benching: for Murray.

From Wentz’s perspective, the game is a tryout, according to Florio. If he plays well, he will be the team’s new starting quarterback.

If not, then a quarterback trade becomes much, much more likely.

This week’s apparent soft benching of Murray, who has a hamstring injury that possibly wouldn’t have kept him from playing if the Vikings had beaten the Lions on Sunday, gives Wentz a chance to beat the 6-1 Bills on Monday night,” wrote Florio. If he pulls it off, Wentz could keep the job for the remainder of the four-game gjallarhorn gauntlet that ends with trips to Wisconsin to play the Packers and Mexico to play the 49ers.

“If Wentz fails, the Vikings may mobilize. Immediately.”

Wentz has started one other game this season. He led the Vikings to a 9-3 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 2. Wentz went 11 for 20 with 143 passing yards in the contest. The Vikings offense didn’t score a touchdown.

Carson Wentz Facing Tryout Situation Monday Night?

If Florio’s scenario plays out, Wentz will have a lot of pressure to not just win but look good doing so versus one of the top teams in the league.

“It may all come down to Monday night. If Minnesota wins, chances are nothing happens,” Florio concluded. “If Minnesota loses, Tuesday could become a very interesting day.”

But such is life in the league as a backup quarterback. They have to play well when the opportunity arises to stay in the lineup.

In this situation, Wentz might have to play well to prevent falling behind another quarterback on the depth chart after a trade.