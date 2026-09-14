Carson Wentz Handed Strong Message After Vikings Beat Packers

The Minnesota Vikings overcame multiple hurdles to secure a 39-22 come from behind win over the Green Bay Packers. In the first half, the Vikings lost Kyler Murray to a concussion, and Carson Wentz came in off the bench to play a major role in the comeback.

Wentz went 13-for-19 on his pass attempts for 133 passing yards and three touchdowns for a passer rating of 123.5. Moreover, the veteran QB was sacked three times, but more importantly, he didn’t turn the ball over as the team scored 22 points in the fourth quarter.

After starting the season 1-0, CBS Sports’ Ran Carthon had strong words for Wentz after coming in and not letting the team steer off the rails after the concussion to Murray.

“This is why you go sign a Carson Wentz in the offseason, because Carson Wentz, to me, plays his best ball when he comes in relief right now,” Carthon said on the Sept. 13 edition of “CBS Sports HQ.” “If he has to be the guy for numerous starts, I think people start to settle in and force him to do things that he’s not comfortable doing.”

KOC Put Carson Wentz in Positions to Find Success

As a backup, Wentz needs to be ready to play even if it comes midgame. Nonetheless, Carthon praised head coach Kevin O’Connell for putting the veteran in a position to find success.

“We saw a lot last year,” Carthon added. “As a crew, as many games as we watched last year, we talked about the importance of having a viable backup quarterback, a guy that you trust that can come in, execute the game plan, and you know what that guy can do.

“You can build a game plan around him to go win a football game. I thought Kevin O’Connell and his staff did a really good job of managing Carson Wentz, putting him in winning situations, and Carson Wentz made the plays.”

Vikings Had Several Players Step Up Against Packers

Along with Wentz, the Vikings offense also had other standout performances to fuel this comeback and overcome Murray’s concussion. Justin Jefferson led by example as the wideout, recording eight receptions on nine targets for 92 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Minnesota’s running game was a committee effort, with Jordan Mason logging 15 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Aaron Jones Sr. had 12 carries for 40 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Moreover, one aspect of the Vikings’ offense that stands out is their third-down conversions. The team went 8-for-15 on third down, while the Packers were less effective, going 3-for-12. As a result, the Vikings kept their drives alive and kept Green Bay’s defense on the field.

The Vikings’ defense also played a major role, sacking Jordan Love four times and picking him off once. Dallas Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel were the standouts on defense, with Turner recording one sack and a forced fumble while Van Ginkel registered 1.5 sacks on the day.

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores and his group got better as the game went along. After giving up 19 points in the first half, the Vikings defense allowed only three points in the second half, letting the offense find its groove and secure the come from behind win.