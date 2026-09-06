Cris Carter Drops 1-Word Message Amid Vikings’ Reactions to Harrison Smith News

Harrison Smith’s return to the Minnesota Vikings and the league for a 15th season stirred up all kinds of emotions, including for franchise legend and NFL Hall of Famer Cris Carter.

“Skol,” Carter posted on X on September 5.

Smith, 37, has played in 207 NFL regular-season games, all with the Vikings, logging 203 starts along the way. That is the most by a Vikings defensive back and the fifth-most of any player in the franchise’s history, per Vikings Communications.

Smith is also the Vikings’ all-time leader in solo tackles, underscoring his stature.

“Legendary Vikings safety Harrison Smith is back, per source. Had been trending that way in recent days,” The Athletic’s Alec Lewis posted on X, corroborating reports. “Smith has been working out for months and is in shape and ready. A big time addition heading into 2026. Locker room quite excited.”

Vikings React to Harrison Smith News

Carter certainly was not the only Vikings figure to react strongly to the return of one of the storied franchises greatest stars. Vikings safety Josh Metellus received hat tips from media members for breaking the news.

The versatile defensive back shared an edited image of Smith’s likeness superimposed on another one of Minnesota’s favorite sons and a true native.

The late Prince Rogers Nelson, more commonly known simply as “Prince.”

“Credit where it’s due…,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert posted on X in reaction to Metellus’ post. “NFL Insider Josh Metellus with the scoop tonight.”

“Metellus told us,” Lewis said in a separate post, also sharing the original “report.”

New Vikings linebacker Kyle Van Noy shared a GIF of Kipland Dynamite–a fictional character and the brother of the titular star of the move “Napoleon Dynamite,” played by actor Aaron Ruell–in celebration.

“The #Vikings add a veteran pass rusher making his Minnesota debut and welcome the return of a franchise legend in the same week ahead of their opener,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo posted on X, quoting Van Noy’s GIF, which was shared in the replies of the insider’s report.

Former Vikings LB Ben Leber said, “Welcome back Hitman!” in a post on X.

Harrison Smith Makes ‘Smart Veteran’ Decision

Smith return is a big development for the Vikings, no matter how it is viewed, be it from a morale standpoint or performance on the field.

“Run it back, 22!” the Vikings captioned a video highlight of the active legend.

“The Vikings had left the door open all offseason and summer,” Seifert said in another post. “Kevin O’Connell acknowledged he had spoken with Smith in the final week of the preseason in part to gauge his mindset. Like a smart veteran, Smith will return but avoid training camp. [winking face emoji]”

Smith is back to quarterback the Vikings’ secondary for Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, and he allows Minnesota to use Metellus in the multifaceted role that has made him standout in his career.

A six-time Pro Bowler and one-time First Team All-Pro with more than $107 million in career earnings, per Spotrac, Smith could have walked away.

Instead, “Harry the Hitman” is back for another campaign.