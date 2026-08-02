Vikings CB Missing From Practice as Roster Concerns Grow

The Minnesota Vikings held an eventful practice on Saturday. There were several notable developments, including the fact that corner James Pierre was not in uniform for Saturday’s practice. This was reported by ESPN’s Kevin Seifert on Saturday afternoon.

Pierre signed a two-year $8.5 million contract with the Vikings in March. Prior to the Vikings, he played for six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The signing by Minnesota reunited him with defensive coordinator Brian Flores and defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander.

Now, it appears that he is off to a difficult start in training camp, at least from a health perspective.

Cornerback James Pierre was not in uniform for Saturday’s practice. Rookie running back Demond Claiborne was not seen in team drills.

Vikings Newcomer Shone Brightly In College

Pierre shone at the collegiate level, playing for Florida Atlantic. He played in 39 games, and was able to make a name for himself as a corner on the outside. He started in 39 total games, recording 120 tackles, 18 passes defensed, and three interceptions. His best season came in 2019. That year, he recorded 44 tackles, seven passes defensed, and three interceptions. Pierre did that in 13 games.

Vikings Newcomer Has Strong NFL Background

Pierre was able to put together an impressive body of work with the Steelers. He played with the Steelers from 2020-2023 and then again from 2024-2025. He immediately made an impact as an undrafted rookie, playing in all 16 regular season games. Pierre contributed on special teams. However, his limited special-teams role was short-lived. He earned his first career start in 2021 and tallied his first interception against the Denver Broncos that same year. Pierre ended up being a gunner on special teams, while also being a reliable depth corner.

The 2024 season saw him bounce around between the Washington Commanders and Steelers. He joined the Commanders in the offseason, but was released and signed to the Steelers’ practice squad that September. He appeared in 15 games that season, starting in two games. It was an up-and-down year for him.

His big break would come last year. He started in five games that year, both on the inside and outside. He scored his first career touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he took a fumble recovery 34 yards to the house. Last season, he was able to really establish himself as a reliable corner.

It is not exactly certain why he missed Saturday’s practice. However, one has to hope that he will not miss any extended time. Pierre was able to have some of the best years of his career under Flores. On top of this, he is coming off one of the best seasons of his career in general. He could be more than a depth corner for the Vikings, and he has the experience to be a key veteran leader on the defense.

Hopefully, this will not be a situation where he has to miss any extended time or he is absent for any extended timeframe. The Vikings making a move at the corner position says otherwise, and at the very least the organization is prepared at the position.

Training camp is always an ideal time to adjust the roster and make moves if needed. Pierre’s absence certainly warrants that at this point in time.