Boisterous Day 3 Rookie ‘Explosive’ at Vikings Minicamp: Report

The offseason months on the NFL calendar is the time to get excited about under-the-radar players on rosters. With that in mind, Vikings Territory’s K. Joudry named three players who performed well at minicamp for the Minnesota Vikings. First-year cornerback Charles Demmings made the list.

The Day 3 rookie has already left a pretty strong impression on the Vikings according to the senior editor.

“Chuck Demmings doesn’t lack for personality. Nor does he seem to lack for confidence,” wrote Joudry.

“Going from small-school corner to NFL corner is quite the leap. Watching him means seeing somebody who doesn’t appear overwhelmed. Demmings will get over top of a receiver’s toes before the snap, clearly signaling a willingness to take on the pass catcher in a man-to-man fashion.

“Demmings seems to be quite willing to risk getting beat since he trusts his physicality and speed.”

The Vikings selected Demmings at No. 163 overall in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Despite being a mid-Day 3 selection, Joudry sees the rookie earning playing time this summer.

“Best guess is that the 5th-Round rookie is the CB4, but he may carve out a role for himself,” wrote Joudry.

Vikings’ Charles Demmings Shines at Minicamp

Joudry used quite a few high-energy words — explosive and high-octane — to describe the fifth-round cornerback. He also utilized the same adjectives for undrafted wide receiver Dillon Bell and third-year defensive tackle Levi Drake Rodriguez.

Bell is an intriguing prospect because of Minnesota’s shallow receiver depth beyond their top three wideouts. Demmings, though, could equally have an opportunity in the Vikings secondary.

Veterans Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers are returning for Minnesota this season. They each played at least 90% of the team’s defensive snaps during 2025.

The Vikings also signed veteran cornerback James Pierre this offseason.

As Joudry explained, though, Demmings will have the upper hand on the CB4 role if he continues to perform well in training camp.

The Vikings concluded minicamp on June 11, but the team still has another week of offseason workouts for rookies. That will give Demmings an additional opportunity to further separate himself from the other youngsters in Minnesota’s secondary.