Vikings’ Trade for Rival Bears RB Falls Through: Report

The Minnesota Vikings landed Cam Akers in a trade with the Houston Texans in Week 7 — however, he may not have been the team’s first choice.

KSTP’s Darren Wolfson reported on October 17 that, before the Vikings sealed the trade for Akers on October 15, Minnesota attempted to make a deal with the Chicago Bears to acquire running back Khalil Herbert.

“I’m led to believe the Vikings preferred Khalil Herbert,” Wolfson said on SKOR North on October 17. “One hundred percent confirmed: the Vikings had dialogue with Chicago. Absolutely had interest in Herbert; it wasn’t Cam Akers or bust.”

A 2021 sixth-round pick, Herbert has tallied 372 carries for 1,791 yards rushing and 9 touchdowns while averaging 4.9 yards per attempt. In the final year of his rookie deal, the Bears are likely open to trading him to recoup draft capital.

However, Chicago didn’t agree to the terms of the deal Minnesota offered, likely on par with the Akers deal, according to Wolfson.

The Vikings sent Houston a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick in exchange for Akers and a conditional seventh-round pick, bringing the former Los Angeles Rams second-rounder back to Minnesota after they landed him from the Rams in the same trade a year ago.

Akers, 25, tore his Achilles last year — the second such injury he’s suffered since he entered the league in 2020. He started two games for Houston this season but was relegated to a backup role with Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce returning from injury.

Playing in his fifth season in the league, Akers has played 47 games with 17 starts, tallying 438 carries for 1,728 yards rushing for a 3.9-yard average.

Kevin O’Connell Raves About Cam Akers Before Vikings Reunion

While Akers remained unsigned while he rehabbed from his Achilles tear, there was speculation that he would re-sign once he passed a physical. A transaction announcing his signing was reported to ESPN on July 2, however, Akers eventually landed in Houston.

O’Connell addressed facing Akers, who started for the Texans in Week 3 against his former team.

“I love Cam Akers. I got a chance to be around him from his first day being an NFL player, coming off an unbelievable career at Florida State. Cam is a unique, special, and talented person. To deal with the type of adversity he has in his young career and never once have you ever heard him feel sorry for himself. Incredibly tough player, both mentally and physically,” O’Connell told reporters in September. “I know exactly what Cam Akers is and what he’s capable of on any Sunday in the National Football League. I am looking forward to seeing him, I have a great relationship with him, and care about him tremendously.”

The respect was mutual in Akers’ media session that week.

“[My career has] been a journey, and you don’t really get to run across people and coaches like K.O., who really care about the person,” Akers said, per Vikings.com. “They care about the business, as well, but they care about the person, too. You know, that’s K.O. That’s who he is. You know, he obviously wants to win, he wants what’s best for the team, but he cares about the person.”

O’Connell called adding Akers a “depth move” to bolster the running back room, adding that he is comfortable with where the rest of the group is.

What Cam Akers Brings Vikings

Last season, Akers arrived by trade in late September after early struggles in the running back room. Alexander Mattison did not move the ball effectively and Ty Chandler struggled in pass protection, leaving room for Akers to carve out a meaningful role.

He appeared in six games and rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown on 38 carries. He also had 11 catches for 70 yards through the air.

Akers brings a familiarity to the scheme and an ability to make an impact as a runner, pass catcher and, most importantly, blocker.

“In 85 career snaps in pass pro, he has allowed only five QB pressures and in his highest usage season (2022), he graded 73.9 by PFF in pass blocking, fourth best among RBs with more than 30 blocking snaps,” Purple Insider’s Matthew Coller wrote.