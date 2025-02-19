Former Vikings Punter Arrested After Political Protest At City Council Meeting

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to have an eventful offseason in 2025, as they make a final decision between quarterbacks Sam Darnold and JJ McCarthy.

One thing they probably would not have seen coming is an arrest to one of their former players, punter Chris Kluwe, getting into some trouble this week.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith, Kluwe was arrested on Tuesday after certain events transpired at a Huntington Beach city council meeting.

“Kluwe was protesting Huntington Beach’s decision to display a plaque at its public library that uses the words, “Magical,” “Alluring,” “Galvanizing,” and “Adventurous” next to each other to spell out MAGA” Smith reports. “All seven members of Huntington Beach’s City Council are Republicans.”

“Video from the city council meeting shows Kluwe criticizing the MAGA movement during the public discussion portion of the meeting, calling it “a Nazi movement” and then saying he would engage in civil disobedience. After Kluwe went to the front of the meeting where the city council sits, police handcuffed him and carried him out.”

More to follow..