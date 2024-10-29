Vikings Trade for Jaguars Starter to Replace Christian Darrisaw: Report

The Minnesota Vikings have landed their replacement for starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw, landing tackle Cam Robinson in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 29, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

“Trade: The #Vikings are adding a new left tackle, completing a trade with the #Jaguars to acquire LT Cam Robinson in exchange for draft pick compensation,” Rapoport posted on X (formerly Twitter). “An answer with Christian Darrisaw out for the season.”

According to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, “In addition to Robinson, the Vikings receive a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick that can go away based on playing time, while the Jaguars receive a conditional 2026 fifth-round selection that can become a fourth-rounder based on playing time.”

After tearing his ACL and MCL in the Vikings’ Week 8 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Darrisaw was placed on the injured reserve and is scheduled to have season-ending surgery, according to coach Kevin O’Connell.

Darrisaw signed a four-year, $113 million extension in the offseason as one of the offense’s most irreplaceable prospects.

But with the Vikings currently at 5-2 on the season, the organization showed its willingness to double down on the season and trade for Robinson, who is in the final year of his contract in Jacksonville.

Drafted 34th overall in 2017, Robinson ranked 16th in pass protection by Pro Football Focus (PFF) among tackles that played at least 500 snaps last season. He’s started 91 games in his eight years in the league.

Cam Robinson is Reliable Where the Vikings Need Him

At 6-foot-6, 335 pounds, Robinson is a massive human being that comes with his shortcomings.

He’s a below-average run-blocker throughout his career, but few linemen are ever adept in both areas.

His deficiencies in the run game are a moot point for Minnesota, which wasn’t getting the most efficiency running in front of Darrisaw anyway. According to PFF, the Vikings averaged 3.3 yards per carry behind Darrisaw this season and have only attempted 13 runs in his direction.

Minnesota has gained nearly twice as many yards rushing behind right tackle Brian O’Neill (6.7 yards per carry), but overall, the Vikings have emphasized rushing the ball up the middle this season — a group that remains unchanged with left guard Blake Brandel not needing to slide over to tackle.

Running the ball on the left side has largely been bolstered by tight end Josh Oliver, who can pick up the slack for Robinson.

Darrisaw was largely left on an island in pass protection, and Robinson can be trusted to do the same.

Vikings Coach Hints at Change in Offense, Sam Darnold

While Robinson’s arrival sparks hope for the Vikings to pick up where they left off before Darrisaw’s injury, there is no truly replacing the fourth-year tackle.

Minnesota will have to get the ball out faster after Sam Darnold held onto the ball longer (3.12 seconds per throw) than all but two quarterbacks this season.

That’s been by design. Darnold’s 10 big-time throws of 20 or more yards are the fourth-most in the league as O’Connell hoped to exploit Darnold’s deep ball.

However, O’Connell hinted at some changes he hopes to see in the second half of the season from Darnold.

“I think we mix that in, a little bit more of a transition type, fast-break offense where we can get the ball out, get the ball in space to our guys and not ask Sam to hold the ball in that pocket,” O’Connell said on KFAN on October 29. “I think he has really gotten into a pretty unique place — he’s third or fourth in the league in quarterback rating and improving every single week.

“My expectation is that’s going to continue to happen throughout the season. I’ve been really proud of Sam.”