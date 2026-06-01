Vikings Get Compelling Take on Free Agent Cameron Jordan

The Minnesota Vikings decided to trade Jonathan Greenard this offseason to the Philadelphia Eagles. Moreover, that move should put the spotlight on Dallas Turner, whom the team believes can replace Greenard’s production this upcoming 2026 NFL season.

However, the Vikings did hire Nolan Teasley as their next general manager, and he comes from the Seattle Seahawks, where the team leaned on pass-rushing depth to fuel its Super Bowl run. Because of that, Teasley might want to follow that blueprint in Minnesota.

Seattle also leaned on veteran DeMarcus Lawrence to get to the QB last season. As a result, could Teasley decide to beef up the pass rush with another veteran so as not to put a lot on Turner’s and others’ plates? FanSided’s Justin Carter believes. In a May 31 article, he stated that Teasley should consider signing free agent pass rusher Cameron Jordan.

“I really think any team in need of pass-rushing help needs to get on the phone with Cameron Jordan’s agent,“ Carter wrote. “The 36-year-old recorded 10.5 sacks last season but remains unsigned.

“Maybe this is a Harrison Smith situation where he’s waiting things out before either retiring or returning to the Saints, but even if it is that, it can’t hurt to try, and if you get rebuffed then you can turn to the rest of the list of still-available edge rushers.”

Cameron Jordan Can Still Be an Impact Player

Last season with the New Orleans Saints, Jordan played 589 total snaps, earning a 76.0 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, the veteran generated 36 total pressures, 10 sacks, 21 hurries, one forced fumble, and five QB hits. Meanwhile, against the run, Jordan recorded 31 solo tackles.

Furthermore, it would be interesting to see if Jordan would be a fit in Brian Flores’ defense. Minnesota ended the 2025 season on a five-game winning streak, and the defense was at the heart of it. In those five games, the Vikings’ defensive unit gave up more than 20 points only once.

Jordan showed last season that he still has plenty of gas left in the tank, and it wouldn’t hurt to have depth at getting to the QB.

Vikings DC Brian Flores Gets Strong Message

As for Flores, he remained in Minnesota despite speculation regarding whether he’d return or land a head coaching job.

On the May 18 edition of the “Jim Rome Show,“ Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman shared his thoughts on Flores and his impact on the Minnesota defense as the group looks to take the success from last season and deploy that over the entire 2026 campaign.

“I don’t think there is anybody happier on our defense than me when I saw he was going to be coming back,“ Cashman told Rome. “Obviously, for his career and himself and his family legacy, I’d love to see him be a head coach one day. But he is so fun to play for.

“I love his aggressive attitude, how he approaches game plans, his coaching style, and how he structures our practices. It’s so specific to what we’re working on that week, and I think it translates well onto the field.”