Vikings Get Concerning Kyler Murray Update Before Ravens Game

Kyler Murray is the Minnesota Vikings‘ QB1, and he enters another week getting the reps with the first team ahead of the second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 22 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Murray saw limited time on the field in the preseason opener win over the New York Giants, going 2-for-3 on his pass attempts for 10 passing yards. Nonetheless, the former No. 1 pick could get more snaps in the second preseason game against the Ravens.

While the game is still a couple of days away, the Vikings had practice on Aug. 17, and Judd Zulgad of Purple Daily shared a rough update on how Murray looked ahead of the joint practice with Baltimore.

“Kyler Murray had a rough one [on Aug. 17],” Zulgad said in an Aug. 17 video. “He actually opened team drills by completing a nice pass over the middle to Justin Jefferson, but after that it went downhill. He was picked off on another pass to [Justin] Jefferson by Theo Jackson. There was another bad snap in the shotgun between Blake Brandel and Kyler Murray, and that needs to be cleaned up by the center.

“There was a swing pass that was tipped by Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins by Kyler Murray and picked off, a really nice play by Dallas Turner that would have gone for a touchdown if this had been a game. Then there was a Kyler Murray attempt on a pass in which Caleb Banks hit his arm. I can’t tell if it would have been an incomplete pass or a fumble, but the ball did come loose.”

Major Concern for Vikings QB Kyler Murray

Zulgad shared a major concern as Murray gets the first-team reps and looks to get comfortable in head coach Kevin O’Connell’s offense.

“A tough day overall for Kyler Murray as he still gets in his reps here with the first-team offense and is clearly a work in progress,” Zulgad added. “Would I be concerned about it? I think the thing I’m most concerned about, to be honest with you, is the shotgun and pistol issues with Brandel snapping to Kyler.

“That needs to be fixed. Other than that, joint practices Wednesday and Thursday against the Ravens will be very interesting to see how much work Kyler gets done in those practices.”

Kyler Murray Gets Blunt Advice Ahead of 2026 Season

With Murray having the keys to the Minnesota offense even with his challenging day on Aug. 17, ESPN NFL analyst Herm Edwards recently gave the signal-caller clear advice that could help him succeed with the Vikings.

“When you think about their offense, [Jordan] Addison, [Justin] Jefferson, [T.J.] Hockenson, [Aaron] Jones, they have some outstanding skilled players,” Edwards said on the Aug. 15 edition of “SportsCenter.” “They just need a quarterback not to do too much. Just run the offense.

“Kyler Murray [has to realize], you know what? All I got to do is run the offense. I don’t have to run around. Just sit in the pocket, get the ball out of your hand. So, this is going to be kind of fun to watch this competition.”