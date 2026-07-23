Minnesota Vikings Called Out For Sam Darnold Decision Amid QB Battle

Cooper Kupp did not need to identify the Minnesota Vikings by name twice to make his point clear.

The Seattle Seahawks receiver credited quarterback Sam Darnold for completing one of the NFL’s most improbable career turnarounds during a July 22 appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” Before praising Darnold’s resilience, however, Kupp took a pointed shot at the team that helped revive Darnold’s career and then allowed him to leave.

“Didn’t work out great for Minnesota,” Kupp said. “You saw the repercussions of that.”

Kupp paused and acknowledged that he had debated whether he should say anything. He then added that he was thankful the Seahawks became the “benefactors of that decision.”

The remark carries additional weight as Minnesota begins training camp with its quarterback position unsettled for a second consecutive summer. J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray are competing for the job after the Vikings used three different starting quarterbacks during the 2025 season.

(Cooper Kupp’s appearance begins around 46 minutes into the episode.)

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Cooper Kupp’s Vikings Comment Was Not Accidental

Kupp’s brief hesitation made the comment more notable.

He appeared to recognize that he was criticizing Minnesota’s handling of Darnold before proceeding anyway. Kupp then explained why he held Darnold in such high regard.

“The coolest thing about Sam is he is one of the few, maybe one of the only quarterbacks in the history of the NFL, to be a high draft pick, be written off, go through multiple teams, multiple organizations, end up being a backup and then to come back and reemerge and then go and win a Super Bowl,” Kupp said.

Darnold’s story became particularly uncomfortable for Minnesota because the Vikings played an important role in rebuilding his value.

Darnold joined Minnesota in 2024 and delivered the best regular season of his career while McCarthy recovered from a season-ending knee injury. The Vikings then chose not to make the type of long-term financial commitment required to retain Darnold, preferring to move forward with McCarthy and the flexibility created by his rookie contract.

Darnold has publicly said he understood that reasoning. He previously explained that he recognized the appeal of surrounding a young quarterback with veteran talent while that passer remained on a less expensive contract. He also said he believed McCarthy could become a successful NFL quarterback.

Kupp offered a much less forgiving assessment of the result.

Minnesota moved on from Darnold. Darnold moved on to Seattle and won a championship. The Vikings, meanwhile, are still trying to determine who should lead their offense.

Vikings Enter Camp With J.J. McCarthy-Kyler Murray Decision

The Vikings’ official training camp preview lists McCarthy, Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer as returning quarterbacks, with Murray joining the team as its significant offseason addition.

McCarthy went 6-4 as a starter in 2025, but his season did not conclusively establish him as Minnesota’s long-term answer. He finished with 1,632 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, producing a passer rating of 72.6.

Minnesota consequently added Murray to create a legitimate competition rather than simply handing McCarthy the position.

The Vikings divided offseason practice repetitions between McCarthy and Murray, including work with both the first- and second-team offenses. The organization has presented that arrangement as an opportunity for both quarterbacks to develop and compete.

It also illustrates why Kupp’s criticism lands.

Minnesota’s decision was not simply to replace Darnold with McCarthy. It was a bet that letting Darnold leave would provide greater long-term value and clarity at the sport’s most important position.

Two offseasons later, Minnesota is evaluating McCarthy against another veteran reclamation candidate.

Murray brings considerably more experience and a stronger NFL résumé than McCarthy, but his arrival creates its own questions. Choosing Murray could further delay Minnesota’s evaluation of the quarterback it selected 10th overall in 2024. Choosing McCarthy would require the Vikings to trust that the inconsistencies of his first season as a starter will not continue.

Neither option offers the certainty Seattle currently has with Darnold.

Sam Darnold Decision Still Has Important Context

Kupp’s argument is compelling in hindsight, but Minnesota’s original decision cannot be judged solely by Darnold’s championship.

Retaining him would have required the Vikings to make a substantial commitment to a quarterback who had produced only one strong season for the organization. Minnesota had also invested a top-10 selection in McCarthy and believed his rookie contract could help support a deeper roster.

The difficult part is that the expected benefit has not yet produced stability.

McCarthy lost his rookie year to injury, experienced an uneven first season as a starter and now must fend off Murray before Minnesota can confidently determine what it has in him.

Kupp did not analyze those financial and developmental complications. He did not need to.

From Seattle’s perspective, the transaction has been a success. Darnold stabilized his career, led the Seahawks to a championship and earned the admiration of teammates who watched him overcome years of NFL doubt.

“He just over and over again showed up, went to work and made it happen,” Kupp said. “I’ve got so much respect for him.”

Minnesota may eventually be proven correct if McCarthy develops into the franchise quarterback it envisioned.

For now, however, Kupp’s jab captures the uncomfortable state of the Vikings’ decision: Darnold has already delivered Seattle’s desired outcome, while Minnesota is still holding a competition to find its own.