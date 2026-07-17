Cris Carter Doesn’t Hold Back on Kyler Murray’s Vikings Outlook

The Minnesota Vikings are in the middle of a quarterback competition to determine their starter. With training camp nearing, the focus on this battle between J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray will only heighten.

McCarthy is looking to show that he’s improved from last season and can find that consistency that’s needed to be a successful starter in the NFL. Meanwhile, Kyler Murray should have a chip on his shoulder after the Arizona Cardinals cut ties with him this offseason.

In a July 16 appearance on NFL Network, former Vikings wideout Cris Carter shared his thoughts on the team’s QB play in recent years.

“KC said it; he said, ‘If you have great quarterback play we’re going to win a lot of games. I’ve won 13 games. I’ve won 14 games. It’s not a fluke,'” Carter said. “But who else around the league is able to win games without good quarterback play? It’s really hard to do, almost impossible.”

Moreover, it does sound like Carter is leaning toward Murray over McCarthy to win the job, given that the former No. 1 pick could benefit from this change of scenery.

“Kyler Murray is in a situation like a lot of other good players,” Carter added. “They were good players in other organizations, and then they came to the Vikings. The magic happens when you put those horns on and that purple helmet.

“Now he has everything around him: an offensive line, a running game, and an offensive-minded coach who’s going to put him in the best position to win. He has one of the elite receiving corps in the National Football League, and he’s on a one-year deal. So he’s in a great situation.”

Vikings, Kyler Murray Can Have a Beneficial Relationship

Moreover, Carter has high hopes for Murray with the Vikings, given that if the QB can take advantage of the situation and the coaching from Kevin O’Connell, he can begin to live up to his potential. The former Vikings wideout also notes that Minnesota can benefit from the tools that Murray brings to the table.

“He’s got tremendous experience, but we all have to grow as players,” Carter added. “He continues to grow. He accepts it, accepts KOC’s coaching, and is able to do the things that I think the Vikings can do. I think he definitely will be the starter. But he will bring an ingredient to the Vikings offense that we haven’t had in years, and that’s a guy who can build.

“When you can break down the defense now, you look at the top quarterbacks; every one of them is a dual threat. When everything breaks down on third down, you have a guy who can get you a first down. That’s what Kyler can do.”

Cris Carter: Kyler Murray Could Benefit From Fresh Start

During his time with the Cardinals, Murray posted a passer rating of 92.2 with 20,460 yards, 121 touchdowns and 60 interceptions in 87 games, per StatMuse. Furthermore, Carter hammered home how the Vikings could benefit from Murray just having a fresh start.

“This happens all around the league,” Carter said. “It happens in Minnesota frequently, though. Guys aren’t happy somewhere else, and they come to Minnesota [because] they’ve got great ownership, great coaching, a great fan base, and they put out good stuff.”