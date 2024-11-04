Vikings Go All-in on $44 Million Cowboys Star in Blockbuster Trade Proposal

The Minnesota Vikings are buyers ahead of the NFL trade deadline while the pipedream trade scenarios for Dexter Lawrence or Quinnen Williams are unrealistic, there are several reasons to make a call for Dallas Cowboys “secret superstar” Osa Odighizuwa.

Currently third in the NFC East, Dallas’ season (3-5) seems kaput with Dak Prescott expected to miss significant time due to injury.

Odighizwua is also in the final year of his rookie deal. The 2021 third-round pick has not missed a game in his career and has emerged as a top-15 talent at defensive tackle in the league.

The 25-year-old has shown to eat gaps and handle double teams to open up opportunities for his teammates and still managed to force 43 pressures in 2023.

“Odighizuwa managed just three sacks on the year — all within the first two weeks of the season — and has never finished with more than four in a year. However, he also finished as the 15th-highest-graded interior defensive lineman (81.4) with the 12th-best PFF pass-rush grade (80.0),” Pro Football Focus’ Jonathon Macri wrote, penning Odighizuwa as a 2024 breakout candidate. “He should deliver even bigger sack numbers in future seasons as long as he continues to produce the strong underlying metrics that he has continued to build upon in his NFL career.”

The Cost of Potential Vikings’ Trade for Cowboys DT Odighizuwa

Last offseason, the Vikings sought to land a dominant defensive tackle as one of the team’s vying for top free agent Christian Wilkins. That role remains a need at the trade deadline, and Minnesota (6-2) could secure Odighizuwa before having to chase him in free agency next spring.

He’d likely cost at minimum a third-round pick and the Vikings would still have to extend him.

But securing a young player entering his prime with the chance to sell him on the culture would help the case for him to take a deal before entertaining other offers.

The Landry Hat’s Jerry Trotta projected Odighizuwa to land a four-year, $44 million extension in 2025 free agency.

Other Realistic Vikings Trade Targets

The buyers and sellers at the NFL trade deadline are solidified following Week 9.

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons may be in play with the Titans (2-6) bound for a fire sale. He would be worthy of a first-round pick.

The Athletic’s Diana Russini reported on November 4 that teams have inquired about Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell, who at the age of 38 would likely cost a Day 3 pick swap.

There are several upgrades at cornerback the Vikings could pursue as well.

With the Carolina Panthers plummeting towards a rebuild, former No. 8 overall pick Jaycee Horn could be a potential target at the position for a Day 2 pick.

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome would also be an ideal fit for Brian Flores and would not cost too much to acquire by trade.

Another interesting prospect to consider is Jacksonville Jaguars Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff, who Russini reported is available.