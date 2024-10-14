Vikings Expected to Bench $6 Million Starter After Recent Roster Move

The Minnesota Vikings opened veteran guard Dalton Risner‘s window to return to practice on October 14, a signal that it’s only a matter of time before starting right guard Ed Ingram will be benched, according to Bleacher Report.

“Guard is a trouble spot on Minnesota’s roster right now, as Risner is expected to replace Ed Ingram when the former comes off injured reserve,” Bleacher Report’s Scouting Department’s Week 7 writeup reads.

Currently 5-0 coming out of the bye week, the Vikings have thrived with Sam Darnold under center — but Ingram has been a weak link on the offensive line, allowing three sacks so far.

Of the 66 guards who have played 150 snaps through the first five games of the season, Ingram had allowed the second-most pressures (17), per Pro Football Focus (PFF). No guard in the league has allowed more pressures than Ingram — 122 pressures in 39 career games — since he was deemed a Day 1 starter in 2022.

Last season, Risner won the starting left guard spot as a midseason arrival. He replaced former second-round pick Ezra Cleveland in relief and never gave back the starting role.

The Vikings signed Blake Brandel to a three-year extension in the offseason to make him the team’s new starting left guard. Brandel has played well; however, Risner still puts veteran pressure on Ingram after head coach Kevin O’Connell said Risner would compete for both starting spots ahead of training camp.

O’Connell has not publicly addressed Risner’s role as of Monday afternoon, but the upcoming week should be telling as Risner is nearing his return from a back injury that left him sidelined since training camp.

Minnesota has an open roster spot available to activate Risner or tight end T.J. Hockenson, whose practice window was opened on October 2.

It could be a quick return for Risner, especially if he practices well this week. Worth watching how soon he returns, and whether he'll eventually replace Ed Ingram. https://t.co/p6L627gKEA — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) October 14, 2024

Vikings Running the Ball More Plays to Ingram’s Favor

Benching Ingram for Risner seems like an obvious upgrade when considering pass protection.

Last season, Risner posted the 22nd-best pass-blocking grade from PFF among qualifying guards. Ingram ranked 37th. Risner has never allowed more than 30 pressures in a season while Ingram is on pace to allow 57 pressures this season.

However, the Vikings have emphasized running the ball more this season; and Ingram has an advantage in that department. Risner ranked 66th in run-blocking; Ingram ranked 39th.

In fairness to Ingram, Minnesota faced a gauntlet of the league’s top defense before the bye week.

The Vikings have remained patient with Ingram over the years after drafting him in the second round of the 2022 draft and may see if he can turn things around come out of the bye. He has been an affordable option at guard, currently in the third year of his $5.99 million rookie deal.

Minnesota also may not be comfortable shaking up their offensive line arrangement with Aaron Jones averaging 4.9 yards per carry.

Significance of Vikings’ Week 7 Matchup vs. Lions

Approaching Week 7, there may not have been a more anticipated Vikings-Lions matchup in league history than Sunday’s at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The undefeated Vikings (5-0) have the inside lane in the NFC North division with their 31-29 Week 4 win over the Green Bay Packers — the only division game played through six weeks.

The preseason favorite to win the division, Detroit (4-1) is coming off a dominant 47-9 drubbing of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 13. The Lions’ high-octane offense has scored 89 points in the past two weeks and leads the league, averaging 30.2 points per game.

Sunday’s game will set the tone for the division title chase.