Vikings Get Update on Daniel Jones’ Free Agency After Darnold, Mullens Depart

The Minnesota Vikings watched former starter Sam Darnold and backup QB Nick Mullens leave the organization on the first day of free agency, which has significantly increased their interest in Daniel Jones‘ immediate future.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on the Monday, March 10 edition of “NFL Live” that the Vikings are working toward bringing Jones back into the fold in 2025. However, the Indianapolis Colts are also interested in the former No. 6 overall pick whom the New York Giants cut loose last year just half a season into a $160 million contract.

Jones’ decision is going to come down to a handful of factors, but the biggest obstacle the Vikings face in bringing him back is the rhetoric they’ve made public around second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

The team has been adamant that McCarthy is the franchise QB and the plan for its long-term future. As such, Jones would be looking at a role as a bridge quarterback to the McCarthy era next season — and that’s the best-case scenario.

McCarthy could beat Jones out for the job, stay healthy and that would be that. Meanwhile, the Colts have already seen two years of Anthony Richardson and are actively looking to bring competition in to challenge the former No. 4 overall pick. That situation potentially bodes better for Jones’ prospects of starting in 2025 and rebuilding his value for another big payday in free agency.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports dropped an update on Jones’ free agency status on Monday evening that indicated the 27 year old is still pondering these big questions.

“League source on Daniel Jones: ‘Think he’s still trying to make a decision on where he wants to go,'” Anderson posted to X.

Vikings Can Offer Daniel Jones Several Perks That Colts Can’t

The Vikings are at a disadvantage with regards to how they view their second-year QB in McCarthy vs. how the Colts see their third-year signal-caller in Richardson. However, Minnesota has several points in its favor when it comes to the recruitment of Jones.

First is head coach Kevin O’Connell and his scheme. He rebuilt Darnold’s value in one year and helped the former bust earn a nine-figure payday from the Seattle Seahawks. That outcome speaks directly to Jones’ current situation.

Second is Minnesota’s roster. The team is loaded at the skill positions across the wide receiver, tight end and running back groups. Jones is fully aware of how difficult it is to play quarterback well when the roster around the starter is bad, and that won’t be an issue if he returns to the Vikings.

Thirdly, Jones knows the Vikings’ system after spending several weeks learning and developing in it. The transition to starting and/or competing to start will be smoother in Minnesota than in Indianapolis.

J.J. McCarthy Key Component in Daniel Jones’ Final Decision

In the end, money could play a factor in where Jones’ ends up, but the Vikings should be able to pay him whatever the Colts are willing to spend — and probably more.

The Vikings had $56 million in salary cap space as of Monday evening, while the Colts had less than $10.5 million. Spotrac projects Jones’ market value at $5.1 million annually over a new two-year contract, though the leverage he now has after early free agent developments could help him sign a more lucrative deal.

Minnesota is going to have a great shot to land Jones over the next couple of days and could probably all but guarantee it via a precarious health update on McCarthy or a commitment to Jones that he truly has a 50/50 chance (or better) to win the job from a 22-year-old who has never taken a regular season NFL snap.

Whether the Vikings can/will provide Jones with either, however, remains to be seen.