Vikings, Daniel Jones Contract Details Reveal Bargain Deal

The Minnesota Vikings‘ signing of Daniel Jones proved cheap as the crestfallen New York Giants quarterback opted to sign a team-friendly deal to reset his career in Minnesota.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on November 27 that Jones would sign to the practice squad for $100,000 for the remainder of the season — which pales in comparison to the remainder of the bill that the Giants have to pick up.

“Contract update: the #Vikings will pay Daniel Jones a little over $100,000 for the rest of the season if he stays on the practice squad. (He’d get a higher rate if/when he’s moved to the 53-man roster.),” Pelissero wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “That leaves the #Giants on the hook for the other roughly $11.7 million.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Jones would sign a $375,000 contract for the remainder of the year (likely the higher rate Pelissero noted in his report.)

The Vikings need to elevate Jones to the 53-man roster by Week 18 to qualify him for the compensatory pick formula.

But for now, Jones will be on the Vikings’ practice squad as he learns the offense.

Vikings Poised to Land Draft Pick for Daniel Jones If He Leaves

While Jones is auditioning for the Sam Darnold stopgap role in Minnesota for the 2025 season, it’s no guarantee that he will re-sign with the Vikings in 2025.

If he lands elsewhere, the Vikings will still win for their time invested in Jones.

Jones adds another qualifying free agent to the Vikings’ compensatory pick formula, which awards teams for developing valuable free agents that they do not retain.

The NFL awards 32 picks every year for the following season’s draft to teams who lose more qualifying free agents than gained. Jones should be expensive enough to make him a qualifying free agent, even if he signs as a backup elsewhere.

By signing Jones now, the Vikings are adding to their pool of qualifying free agents. If he re-signs, the Vikings have a serviceable backup in place to support J.J. McCarthy. If Jones leaves after the season, his departure will tip the compensatory formula more in the Vikings’ favor.

At a bare minimum, the Vikings bought a draft pick for pennies, comparatively.

Daniel Jones’ Outlook for Remainder of 2024 Season

While Jones will be incubated in the Vikings system for weeks, he should make an appearance on the sidelines by the team’s regular-season finale.

He could also make a push to backup Sam Darnold. He is more talented than QB2 Nick Mullens, however, Mullens is the most experienced quarterback in Kevin O’Connell‘s system.

Mullens has stepped in twice this season and delivered clutch throws on third down to move the chains while Darnold caught his breath.

However, Mullens went 0-3 as a starter last season and has proved too reckless with the ball for O’Connell’s liking.

That could pave way for Jones to make an emergency start if Darnold misses time late in the season.