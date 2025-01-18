Vikings Expected to Consider $160 Million QB as Sam Darnold Replacement

The Minnesota Vikings must eventually choose between Sam Darnold and J.J. McCarthy, but there is a potential surprise factor in the team’s QB equation garnering less attention.

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report examined the free agent class and best scheme fits across the NFL, ultimately suggesting that the Vikings may consider replacing Darnold with Daniel Jones on a value contract.

“After the New York Giants released him, Daniel Jones and his representation had to factor in a few things when considering his next stop. He chose the Minnesota Vikings for a reason,” Sobleski wrote, noting that head coach Kevin O’Connell was the biggest factor. “Essentially, Jones got a head start on where he’d like to be and used it as chance to build experience in the system and gain familiarity with everyone within the organization. … It’s easy to envision Jones re-signing with the Vikings and possibly even starting if McCarthy struggles or gets injured again.”

Daniel Jones Looking for Same Reputation Rehab With Vikings That Team Gave Sam Darnold

Jones, a former No. 6 overall pick in 2019, inked a $160 million extension with the Giants before that team released him mid-season. New York guaranteed a total of $92 million of that deal.

He’s unlikely to land a big contract if he hits free agency in March. More than likely, Jones will face a similar situation as Darnold did coming into the 2024 campaign.

Darnold busted out as a former third overall pick of the New York Jets, then caught on with the Carolina Panthers for a couple years but couldn’t make it work across multiple stints as the starter.

Darnold opened a few eyes in limited work with the San Francisco 49ers as their backup in 2023, which earned him a $10 million deal from Minnesota as a bridge to McCarthy. But McCarthy got hurt and Darnold cashed in, leading the team to a 14-win regular season on the back of more than 4,300 yards passing and 35 TD passes.

His final two games in Week 18 against the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams over Super Wild Card weekend were massive disappointments and probably cost Darnold significantly on the open market. That said, Spotrac still projects Darnold to ink a four-year contract worth north of $40 million annually.

Vikings Can Recreate Sam Darnold, J.J. McCarthy Situation With Daniel Jones in 2025

Minnesota certainly would have been more interested in paying Darnold that kind of cash, or potentially more, had the team wrapped up the No. 1 seed in Week 18 and made a run in the playoffs.

But they fell flat and Darnold was the primary reason why, holding onto the football too long and taking costly sacks/making costly turnovers that led to a playoff rout at the hands of the Rams. Darnold makes less sense to bring back now, not only because of his late-season play but because McCarthy is on an affordable rookie contract for at least the next three years.

The Vikings have a ton of money to spend this offseason and can overhaul the secondary and the interior of the offensive line, their primary areas of need, to more significant degrees if they sign Jones to a similar one-year prove-it deal to the one Darnold got last year.

Subsequently, Minnesota would let Darnold depart in free agency and enter the offseason with McCarthy and Jones as the top two QBs on the roster.