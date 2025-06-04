Former Vikings QB Gives New Fans ‘Reasons to be Optimistic’

Multiple former Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks could be under center elsewhere in the NFL this coming season.

Besides Sam Darnold starting for the Seattle Seahawks, short-lived former Vikings quarterback Daniel Jones could see the field with the Indianapolis Colts. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell believes “there are reasons to be optimistic about Jones” with his new team.

“For whatever benefits playing in Minnesota brings, it’s inarguable that Jones has a clearer path to getting on the field in Indianapolis,” Barnwell wrote. “He was miscast as a $40 million quarterback in New York, but he can be an accurate passer in rhythm and should be able to handle [Shane] Steichen’s RPO calls.”

“Whether through injury or benching, it seems likely [Anthony] Richardson will give way to Jones at some point this season. Jones will have to stay healthy and consistent to keep that opportunity,” Barnwell concluded.

Jones spent the later part of the 2024 season with the Vikings and mainly on the practice squad. He never saw the field as Darnold stayed healthy and successful down the stretch, but the former New York Giants first-round pick could find new-found success with a new team as Darnold did.

Daniel Jones’ Short-Lived Time With the Vikings

Jones didn’t produce desired results with the Giants, so the team cut him in November 2024, and he joined the Vikings as a free agent afterward.

“There was a scenario in which he followed in Darnold’s footsteps and learned from [Kevin] O’Connell. Unlike Darnold, however, Jones never saw the field in Minnesota, failing to play a single snap in a Vikings uniform,” Barnwell wrote. “After the season, with J.J. McCarthy set to take over as the long-term starter in Minnesota, Jones negotiated with the Vikings before taking a one-year, $14 million deal with the Colts.”

The No. 6 pick in the 2019 draft, Jones had impressive play at times with the Giants in six seasons, which included a playoff win at Minnesota. However, injuries and his ups and downs on the field plus his sizable contract led to his exit in New York.

Opportunity Awaits Daniel Jones With Indy

Jones will see a drastically different situation in Indianapolis compared to Minnesota when it comes to the quarterback room.

“While the Vikings clearly prioritized McCarthy in last year’s draft before a season-ending meniscus injury — in case you forgot, he was battling with Darnold to be the starter — the Colts hardly seem thrilled with 2023 No. 4 pick Anthony Richardson,” Barnwell wrote. “He was benched for Joe Flacco last season after briefly asking out of a game.”

“And while his average pass traveled more than 2.0 yards in the air further than any other regular starter, his 47.7% completion percentage was the worst in NFL history after adjusting for era among passers with a minimum of 200 attempts,” Barnwell added. “He started his season with one of the best pure throws you’ll ever see a quarterback make, then routinely missed open receivers throughout the rest of the season.”

That’s where Jones could come in, and the Colts have go-to skill players to complement Jones’ skill set such as running back Jonathan Taylor and tight end Tyler Warren as Barnwell pointed out. However, Jones won’t enjoy the protection Richardson once had because former Colts offensive linemen Ryan Kelly and Will Fries left for the Vikings, ironically, this offseason.