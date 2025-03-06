Daniel Jones Given “Logical” Next Destination After Likely Vikings Departure In Free Agency

After his fleeting stint with the Minnesota Vikings, having being cut by the New York Giants, it seems Daniel Jones could once again be on the move.

Although the Vikings have not ruled out keeping him on the team in 2025, if they are genuinely making a concerted effort to retain current QB1, Sam Darnold, Jones could find himself the odd man out behind former #10 overall pick, JJ McCarthy.

In the likely scenario that Minnesota opts to not bring Jones back, there will not be a flurry of teams looking to secure the former Giant as their quarterback of the future; but he could certainly generate interest as a backup with a proven ability to play in the NFL.

Daniel Jones A Smart Fit For The Colts Per Insiders

According to Adam Schefter, Underdog NFL reports, a leading candidate for his services that who makes a lot of sense is the Indianapolis Colts.

Schefter: Daniel Jones is a “logical fit” at QB for the Colts. — Underdog NFL (@Underdog__NFL) March 5, 2025

In fact, this is not the first time the two have been linked, as Rich Eisen also proposed a union of the two on the Rich Eisen Show on Monday.

among the Top 5 rumors that @richeisen heard at the NFL Combine the Colts plan to bring in Daniel Jones as Anthony Richardson’s “competition”https://t.co/y8gP1ngfMO pic.twitter.com/PJ2inVnRQq — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) March 3, 2025

And given Schefter’s comments on the Pardon My Take podcast last week, that one team has explicitly reached out to make a play for Jones, it seems like there could be some signal caught within the noise.

Why Would Indianapolis Bring In Daniel Jones?

Since spending the #4 overall pick on the ultra-gifted quarterback, Anthony Richardson, the Colts have not managed to get the return on investment they would have hoped. The former Miami QB has struggled with interceptions and maintaining any sort of consistent accuracy, with his 47.7 completion percentage coming dead last of all signal callers in the NFL last season.

Daniel Jones is not exactly a franchise saviour for any team, despite having cashed in on around half of the blockbuster 4 year, $160 million deal signed in spring 2023. Yet, with starting experience and flashes of competent play, the Duke alum will be viewed as a high-ish end backup capable of doing some good things on offense.

Particularly considering the presence of head coach and quarterback guru, Shane Steichen, who helped both Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew have career years in 2022 and 2023 before failing to help Richardson turn the corner in 2024.

Jones has demonstrated the ability to play like a low-end franchise quarterback when everything is set around him, getting the Giants to a 10-7 record and winning a playoff games against his future team, the Vikings, back in 2022.

And with the pieces already in place in Indy; strength and depth at receiver, an excellent offensive line and a strong run game with former Offensive Player of the Year, Jonathan Taylor; it could be an opportunity for Jones to truly thrive if Richardson proves to be unable to take the next step in his development, once again, this upcoming season.