Vikings Address Expected QB Move Ahead of Playoffs

The Minnesota Vikings fortified their quarterback room by signing Daniel Jones midseason — a move that could pay dividends whether Jones re-signs or leaves in 2025 free agency.

Minnesota signed Jones as a potential replacement to fill the Sam Darnold role in 2025 — an affordable veteran with experience who could compete with rookie J.J. McCarthy for the starting job.

Darnold has exceeded expectations and could prove difficult for the Vikings to keep, making the move to give Jones a first look at the system and culture before free agency a viable insurance plan at quarterback.

But if Jones also leaves, the Vikings could still land a compensatory pick for him. For Jones, currently on the practice squad, to account in the Vikings’ compensatory formula, he must be elevated to the active roster for this week’s season finale against the Detroit Lions. It’s a worthwhile venture for the Vikings, who only have three draft picks in 2025.

Ahead of the primetime matchup in Detroit, head coach Kevin O’Connell addressed activating Jones to the 53-man roster, which could lead to a roster cut elsewhere.

“We’re going to have some dialogue about that as far as the timing of it. Daniel’s been quietly behind the scenes putting in some phenomenal work,” O’Connell said, adding that they have not discussed the impact on the depth chart. “All stuff to be talked about. As coaches, we have not really discussed that other than making sure we got guys ready to role while also Daniel being on his own individual plan.”

Sam Darnold’s Price Skyrockets as Vikings Weigh Pivot to McCarthy, Jones

Becoming the winningest quarterback in a single season for the Vikings, Darnold’s expected value in the free agency market has skyrocketed. He has the Vikings vying for the No. 1 seed in the NFC to the tune of a 14-2 record through 17 weeks.

The tone has also changed internally as national insiders have touted that Minnesota wants to keep Darnold after months of chatter that McCarthy is the Vikings’ quarterback of the future.

Those are words that O’Connell said himself when McCarthy underwent season-ending surgery during training camp.

“Everyone should be excited we have our young, franchise quarterback in the building,” O’Connell said in August after McCarthy flashed in his only preseason game.

However, O’Connell has shown unwavering trust in Darnold to make big-time throws in crucial moments. When you have a quarterback who can execute a coach’s vision, it seems foolish to let him go regardless of the cost.

O’Connell’s belief in McCarthy could be the final say in whether Darnold has a long-term future in Minnesota or if they are prepared for the pivot. Unprompted, O’Connell offered insight that McCarthy is “full speed” in quarterback meetings that are brimming with potential.

“I feel so fortunate to have J.J. back full speed in those meetings. You walk in and you got five NFL quarterbacks sitting there,” O’Connell said on Monday.

Vikings’ Upside Limited By Darnold’s New Contract

While Darnold deserves plenty of credit for the Vikings’ surprising 2024 season, it could not be done without the dramatic improvement made to the defense through free agency.

The Vikings added seven defenders who have played 300 or more snaps this season with the cap space saved from not paying Kirk Cousins.

Minnesota is positioned to splurge again in 2025 free agency with the fifth-most effective cap space ($63 million) in the league — but re-signing or franchise-tagging Darnold would slash into that spending money significantly. The franchise tag is worth roughly $41 million for a quarterback next season, and Darnold has a case to make more than that with a new team.

The existing roster is ready to win, but 27 impending free agents, 11 of which are significant contributors, must also be replaced or re-signed next year.

Letting Darnold walk is the easier path back to reloading and even improving the roster, but it does come with retreading the ultimate question at quarterback.