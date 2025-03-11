Vikings Get More Bad News After 3rd QB Leaves Minnesota

Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell admitted he was awestruck at times entering the team’s quarterback room last season.

While Minnesota felt like a home for misfit quarterbacks with two New York castaways in Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones, O’Connell saw the potential the room had, consisting of three first-rounders — J.J. McCarthy, Darnold and Jones — along with two former NFL quarterbacks-turned coaches in Josh McCown and O’Connell himself.

“We also had Daniel Jones late in the year come to our quarterback room,” O’Connell said on ESPN Radio in February. “So for a quarterback guy, to be able to go in there every day when they’re in their meetings and see Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones, and J.J. McCarthy all doing football with Josh McCown in that quarterback room, it makes you feel pretty good.”

There’s still plenty to feel good about with McCarthy, but the room won’t be the same.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Jones is finalizing a one-year, $14 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts — making him the third Vikings quarterback to depart in free agency. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the deal is worth up to $17.5 million, including bonuses if he becomes the starter.

Darnold signed a three-year, $100.5 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks, and the longest-tenured quarterback in the Vikings QB room, Nick Mullens, landed a two-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That leaves just Brett Rypien as the lone veteran backup behind McCarthy, who is recovering from meniscus surgery last August but is expected to be ready for spring workouts.

Minnesota will need to add to the quarterback room to support McCarthy’s development and also offer a veteran safeguard in case he is not ready to start Week 1.

Daniel Jones Leaves Vikings Veteran Bridge Void

When the Viking signed Jones following his release from the New York Giants in November, they intended to incubate him in the system early to potentially fill Darnold’s role as the one-year bridge to McCarthy.

His path to playing would be much more obstructed in Minnesota, but he would be in one of the best quarterback development programs in the league.

However, Jones has to play to reap the benefits of his reeducation. He is poised to compete with third-year quarterback Anthony Richardson, who was benched last year for Joe Flacco.

All in all, it was still a worthwhile venture for Minnesota to roster Jones, whose contract figures to account for a third-round pick in the 2026 compensatory pick formula.

Potential Vikings Veteran QB Targets

Let’s get it out of the way.

When discussing potential veteran quarterbacks the Vikings can bring in as of March 11, Aaron Rodgers is still available, as are many veterans with playing experience.

Russell Wilson, Jacoby Brissett, Taylor Heinecke, Joe Flacco, Mac Jones and Carson Wentz are some notable names as well.

While Jones figured to push McCarthy for the starting job, as was the expectation with Darnold, this tier of veteran quarterbacks will likely be more of a safety net for McCarthy who appears poised to take the starting reins this season.