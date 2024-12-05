Vikings Veteran QB Predicted to Part Ways With Team After One Season

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold

The Minnesota Vikings‘ move to bring in Daniel Jones midseason was largely geared toward the 2025 season — however, there could be a better option for Jones in free agency.

Bleacher Report’s scouting department suggested the Miami Dolphins sign Jones in March to fill a “premium” backup quarterback spot behind Tua Tagovailoa.

“There’s no doubt that Tua Tagovailoa is the starter. He’s looked really good lately and has a strong command of Mike McDaniel’s offense, but the reality is that he’s only played one full season in his career thus far,” Bleacher Report’s scouting report reads. “A quarterback like Daniel Jones could come in, progress behind the scenes and get to work with a strong offensive mind in McDaniel. If Jones gets pressed into action he gets to work with the likes of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and De’Von Achane. It’s a win-win for all involved.”

Considering Jones’ prospects if he were thrust into action, the Vikings and Dolphins are two of the league’s most high-powered offenses in the league. Either supporting cast would be exceptional for a career revival.

Instead, the deciding factor of Jones’ decision in free agency could hinge on the path to playing time.

Tagovailoa’s health remains one of the biggest concerns to the Dolphins franchise. The 26-year-old quarterback signed a massive four-year, $212.4 million contract in July but has four documented concussions — his latest coming in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa missed four games, sparking speculation about his retirement despite his return this season.

Jones may see a clearer route to playing in Miami considering the presence of first-round pick J.J. McCarthy and Sam Darnold‘s emergence in Minnesota.

Play

Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell Doesn’t Count Out Daniel Jones for 2025 Return

After the Vikings signed Jones for the remainder of the 2024 season, head coach Kevin O’Connell was asked about Jones’ short- and long-term outlook.

He declined to speculate on what the future at quarterback looks like in Minnesota but did not discount Jones coming back in 2025.

“I don’t think we need to think about that at this time,” O’Connell said on November 27. “I’m just excited to get [Jones] here. There’s short-term and a long-term conversation that are going on at every position on our roster and that’s [general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah] and his group do a great job at being really diligent on that side of it.”

A quarterback guru to his core, O’Connell doubled down that he’s focused on the development of every quarterback in the building.

“The quarterback development side is something that is a huge passion of mine,” O’Connell added. “I just love getting opportunities to work with guys no matter what point in their QB journey they’re at.

“Our system is built to help guys realize their truest potential. I think Daniel is going to be a positive addition to our culture and our building.”

Jones Fits the Sam Darnold Role for Vikings in 2025

The Vikings’ signing of Darnold to a one-year, $10 million contract last March was a deal on the higher end for a backup quarterback with the stipulation there would be an open competition for the starting job.

Darnold has taken the job and ran with it. He is expected to be the top free-agent quarterback in an offseason where nearly 10 to 12 teams have questions at quarterback.

Unless the Vikings are willing to make a competitive offer to Darnold, projected to garner a multi-year deal north of $30 million a year, they’ll need to find a replacement to fill that role.

Jones is an ideal candidate, hence the push to integrate him immediately.