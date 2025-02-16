Vikings Facing Red Flag Over Sam Darnold Backup Plan

Logic points to the Minnesota Vikings filling Sam Darnold‘s veteran bridge role with Daniel Jones, who was brought in midseason after his release from the New York Giants.

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah called Jones a “potential option” at quarterback in his end-of-season news conference, while head coach Kevin O’Connell touted his confidence in Jones running the Vikings’ offense while at the Super Bowl’s radio row.

However, Jones may have better prospects elsewhere with the growing optimism that J.J. McCarthy may be physically ready to start Week 1 after undergoing knee surgery in August.

According to “The PHNX Sports” podcast’s Johnny Venerable, the Arizona Cardinals had “significant interest” in signing Jones when he was released in November and could broach the subject again approaching free agency in March.

“The Arizona Cardinals, per sources, called about Daniel Jones multiple times within the last calendar year,” Venerable said on Feb. 11. ” [General manager] Monti Ossenfort had a significant interest in signing Daniel Jones. We’re preparing everybody: don’t be surprised if Daniel Jone is an Arizona Cardinal during free agency.”

Play

Kyler Murray’s Questionable Future With Cardinals Opens Opportunity for Vikings QB Daniel Jones

Three years ago, it would be asinine to question Murray’s future in Arizona. He won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 and followed up with back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances.

But a lot has changed.

After the former No. 1 overall pick signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension in 2022, he has gone just 14-22 as a starter. Arizona has started to rebuild the offense around Murray, drafting Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride, but he has yet to produce a winning season since signing that contract.

The current Cardinals regime is not wed to Murray, either. Hired in 2023, Ossenfort and head Jonathan Gannon inherited Murray and could look to move on by next offseason.

Arizona could cut or trade Murray next offseason, eating $20 million in dead cap, but also save $35.3 million in future cap space, according to Spotrac.

By signing with the Cardinals, Jones would find himself in a similar situation as Minnesota as a backup to a top-10 pick.

However, he could find the situation in Arizona more enticing given McCarthy remains the long-term answer in Minnesota.

Kevin O’Connell Remains in Contact With Darnold, Jones

The Vikings’ future at quarterback starts with Darnold as the first domino to fall ahead of free agency.

Darnold is the No. 1 free-agent quarterback available and is expected to garner plenty of interest. Minnesota could use the franchise or transition tag on Darnold and allow a potential trade suitor to negotiate exclusively on an extension with him instead of competing in free agency.

The Vikings have not come to a decision yet on their future with Darnold, but O’Connell said that he remains in contact with Darnold and Jones.

“We haven’t made that decision yet,” O’Connell said on February 13 on “The Dan Patrick Show.” I talked to really all three, you know, both J.J. [McCarthy], and JJ’s here every day, but I talked to Sam yesterday for a long time, talked to Daniel Jones for a long time. I just want those guys to know that there’s an element in this where our relationship matters. The communication between me and those guys has to be paramount, and the agents and our front office, those conversations will go on. But what we try to build here is something that I hope is always beyond that, above that.”