Vikings Among ‘Likeliest’ Landing Spots for $160 Million QB Amid Darnold Scare

The Minnesota Vikings will probably pursue free agent QB Daniel Jones, and a scary incident involving Sam Darnold against the Chicago Bears in Week 12 highlights why.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Sunday, November 24, that Minnesota is one of the most likely destinations for the former New York Giants signal caller after that franchise released him Friday.

“The Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings are two of the likeliest teams to land free-agent quarterback Daniel Jones, per sources,” Schefter wrote in an X post. “But they are hardly the only ones. Jones wants to sign with a playoff contender, and what happens in Week 12 is expected to influence his decision.”

Jones should clear waivers Monday, at which point he will be free to decide where he wants to sign. The Vikings are 9-3 after besting the Bears at Soldier Field and wouldn’t normally be in position to land Jones based on that record.

However, because Jones has nearly $12 million left on his contract for this season plus a $23 million injury guarantee, no franchise is going to risk that much to guarantee his acquisition.

The Giants will be on the hook for the remainder of Jones’ 2024 salary, which will make him a cheap addition beginning late Monday, despite the fact New York inked him to a $160 million extension in March 2023.

The trade off is that Jones will decide where he signs, rather than his employment being based on a first-come, first-serve basis with the waiver order deciding who gets first dibs.

Sam Darnold Suffered Scary Injury Moment Against Bears

It become painfully clear how thin Minnesota’s margin for error is on Sunday, when the team watched Darnold go down following a hit in the fourth quarter.

Trainers came out as the QB writhed on the ground. Eventually he walked to the sideline under his own power. Luckily for the Vikings, Darnold returned to the game two plays later and finished the contest.

Nick Mullens filled in for Darnold during the two plays he was out. And while Mullens showed the ability to push the ball downfield in Kevin O’Connell’s offense last season, he also finished the campaign 0-3 as the starter.

Adding a player like Jones to the roster makes sense to bolster the position group on a team likely bound for the playoffs, and could make sense as a longer-term play if Minnesota can keep Jones next season.

Vikings Make Sense for Daniel Jones in 2025, Even if J.J. McCarthy Opens Season as Starter

Schefter reported earlier this weekend that Jones desires to play with a contender, though that means it is unlikely he will enter any franchise as QB1.

Minnesota is an attractive option for Jones based on a multiple factors, including an elite group of skill-position players and a starter in Darnold who is only under contract through the end of this season.

Darnold is likely to move on in free agency because the quality of his year has bumped his projected annual contract value to north of $30 million, per Spotrac. That is more money than the Vikings can justify paying with injured rookie J.J. McCarthy waiting in the wings to take over.

Meanwhile, Jones needs a platform to rebuild his value, which should render him a bargain for the remainder of this campaign and in 2025. If Jones signs on in Minnesota, he could begin next season as the starter depending on McCarthy’s health/readiness, or potentially take over the high-octane offense at some point during the year based on the same factors.